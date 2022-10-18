ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Reds' Marte adjusting to new position in AFL

GLENDALE, Ariz. – One of the first texts Noelvi Marte received when he was traded from the Mariners to the Reds was from an old friend, who just happens to be one of the game’s youngest superstars. “Julio [Rodríguez] was in shock,” Marte said in Spanish. “I was,...
Matt Vierling in center field Wednesday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Vierling will replace the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh in center field and hit eighth against the Padres' southpaw. Vierling is currently numberFire's top point-per-dollar...
Dragons Off-Season Player News & Notes

DAYTON, OHIO—The Dayton Dragons organization is already hard at work in preparation for their 23rd season in the Midwest League. The Dragons 2023 home opening night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is set for Tuesday, April 11 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. Here is a summary of some of the player and team notes from the first six weeks of the off-season.
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
