DAYTON, OHIO—The Dayton Dragons organization is already hard at work in preparation for their 23rd season in the Midwest League. The Dragons 2023 home opening night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is set for Tuesday, April 11 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. Here is a summary of some of the player and team notes from the first six weeks of the off-season.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO