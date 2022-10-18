Read full article on original website
Watch: Kyle Schwarber Destroys a Baseball as He Adds to Phillies Lead
Philadelphia Phillies slugger and 2022 Hank Aaron Award nominee crushed a home run to give the team a 2-0 lead.
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
As White Sox manager search continues, Rangers hire Bochy
One of the first dominos has fallen in baseball’s managerial hiring season. The Rangers announced Friday they're hiring former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy as their next manager. Bochy agreed to a three-year deal, according to a team release. Bochy, a three-time World Series champion while managing the Giants, was...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Padres’ bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to cheer in the city’s first NL Championship Series appearance since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack Wheeler...
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
MLB
Reds' Marte adjusting to new position in AFL
GLENDALE, Ariz. – One of the first texts Noelvi Marte received when he was traded from the Mariners to the Reds was from an old friend, who just happens to be one of the game’s youngest superstars. “Julio [Rodríguez] was in shock,” Marte said in Spanish. “I was,...
Washington, Grifol 'among many' in White Sox manager mix
Since the White Sox began conducting their managerial search, Ron Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are among those who have been linked to the opening. That again was the case in a new report by MLB insider Jon Heyman, who also added an interesting note on the search process.
Angels News: Halos Make First Coaching Change of the Offseason After Down Year
We knew they had to make some changes this offseason.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Prospects Andy Pages & Jose Ramos Enjoying Playing Together In Arizona Fall League
Andy Pages and Jose Ramos are among the seven Los Angeles Dodgers prospects on the Glendale Desert Dogs rosters for the 2022 Arizona Fall League, and both were instrumental in a 4-3 win over the Peoria Javelinas. Glendale was trailing 1-0 in the third inning when Pages hit a three-run...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling in center field Wednesday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Vierling will replace the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh in center field and hit eighth against the Padres' southpaw. Vierling is currently numberFire's top point-per-dollar...
milb.com
Dragons Off-Season Player News & Notes
DAYTON, OHIO—The Dayton Dragons organization is already hard at work in preparation for their 23rd season in the Midwest League. The Dragons 2023 home opening night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is set for Tuesday, April 11 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. Here is a summary of some of the player and team notes from the first six weeks of the off-season.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
