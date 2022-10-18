Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Just Tested A New Grilled Cheese Inspired By TikTok
When it comes to Taco Bell, grilled cheese probably doesn't spring to mind. However, the fast food joint isn't afraid of a little experimentation and doesn't mind straying from traditional Tex-Mex fare. The Doritos Taco and Mexican Pizza are perfect examples of this. So who would have guessed that the public was craving a taco deep-fried with melted cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack? Apparently, Taco Bell. However, that's not all it is. What you get with it seems to have been inspired by a TikTok trend that went viral during the pandemic.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
People are putting plant pots over candles to heat their homes – and it’s keeping them super cosy
WITH bills rising this year, people are getting creative with finding ways to heat their homes. People are taking to TikTok to share how they are placing plant pots over candles to make rooms warmer - but experts have warned against the trend. TikTok user Marie Smith, who posts under...
vinlove.net
Growing ‘giant’ Custard apple has earned thousand dollar
QUANG NINH – The coriander seed in Dong Trieu town produces 0.5-1 kg of fruit and is purchased for up to 5$/kg, providing a well-off life for 1,500 households. The price of Custard apples here also fluctuates from 1-2$/kg. This year’s Custard apple crop, Dong Trieu town reached an output of more than 11,000 tons, the price is also the highest ever.
We Tried Blue Apron's Thanksgiving In A Box. Here's How It Went
For many folks, Thanksgiving is one of the most wonderful days of the year. This secular holiday invites Americans of all types to join together with friends and family, to reflect on all they have to be thankful for, and perhaps to score some great shopping deals. But, really, Thanksgiving is all about the food. Whether your Thanksgiving Dinner is centered on turkey or Tofurky, as long as there's a surplus of food on the table, you're doing it right. Of course, before you can tuck into all that food, you need to get cooking. That can get seriously daunting, what with menu planning, grocery shopping, prep work, and all of the cooking that such a meal entails.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Returning Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce
It's that time of year again: pumpkin season. And it seems that people who love the vibrant autumn squash really, really love it. You can find the fall flavor in almost anything and everything these days. Of course, there are the classics, like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte that everyone waits all year for, a slice of cream-filled pumpkin roll, maybe, or Grandma's homemade pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. However, there are also some more, well, unique ways to get your pumpkin fix if you so choose. There are tons of recipes for pumpkin macaroni and cheese online, or you can pick up pumpkin spice ravioli from Costco for something different.
The Ridiculous Number Of Tootsie Rolls That Are Made Every Day
For over a century, Tootsie Rolls have been a staple of candy classics everywhere. First invented by Austrian immigrant Leo Hirschfield in 1896, the candy has since become one of the most popularized and common candies across the world (via Tootsie Roll). Even better for candy lovers with allergies, Tootsie Rolls are completely peanut, tree nut, and gluten free, making them widely accessible to millions of people throughout the United States and the world. Notably, the versatility of Tootsie Rolls also goes well beyond the allergenically challenged.
Redditors Question 'Blue Stuff' In Domino's Pizza Crust
When looking for a pizza company that will deliver, you'll probably find that Domino's isn't too far away. According to Scrape Hero, the popular pizza chain boasts over 6,500 locations throughout the United States, so you often won't be trekking too far for a Domino's fix. While being labeled as the first company to design the lucrative and sturdy pizza box we all have come to recognize, Domino's has had an ongoing flux of good and bad press over the years.
Here's What Happened To Casa Real After Restaurant: Impossible
Before celebrity Chef Robert Irvine and the crew of "Restaurant: Impossible" showed up, Mexican restaurant Casa Real was failing. According to the Food Network, the mother-son owners Alma and Ritchie Ponce hadn't made any money since opening the restaurant. Six years later, they were hoping Irvine could perform a miracle.
Mashed Survey: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Chocolate Milkshake?
If you're someone who reaches for a thick, creamy milkshake over an ice cream cone when you're craving something sweet, you aren't alone. According to Study Finds, in a survey of 2,000 adults, 69% said they prefer to drink their desserts instead of eat them. A milkshake — which is a blended beverage typically made with ice cream and flavored syrup — is one of the most popular drinkable desserts out there. You can whip one up in almost any flavor imaginable with almost any topping, from classics like vanilla or chocolate to more creative milkshake options like avocado or even bacon.
A Male Karen Went Scorched Earth At McDonald's Over Napkins
Thanks to a racist rant by Jennifer Schulte, the middle-aged white woman later dubbed "BBQ Becky," memes assigning a nom-de-plume to white people wielding their privilege have gone viral. The video, recorded in 2018 by YouTuber Michelle Dione, captured what Dione originally titled "White Woman Called Out for Racially Targeting Black Men Having BBQ in Oakland," and was viewed one million times within the first two weeks (per Know Your Meme).
Einstein Bros. New All-Nighter Breakfast Box Just Launched A Serious Bagel Upgrade
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and these days restaurants are doubling down on the sentiment by offering such fare at any time of the day or night. Outfits like Waffle House and IHOP are literally open 24 hours per day to dish out waffles, pancakes, and all the fixings. Such service is hotly in demand, too, as breakfast-focused restaurants and diners in the U.S. alone are a $10 billion per year industry, according to IBISWorld.
Nicole Modic's Baking Trick For Pillow-Like Chocolate Chip Cookies - Exclusive
Rest assured, you are not the only member of the cookie fan club. Its zealots include politicians and journalists (from Maria Shriver to Rudy Giuliani); comedians and actresses (from Jerry Seinfeld to Carmen Electra); celebrated culinary voices (from Bobby Flay to Martha Stewart); and even the Oracle in "The Matrix." But the club of bakers who have mastered the art of the soft, pillowy cookie is far less populated.
Michael Symon Named The Most Underrated Meat In The US
Put simply, Americans are obsessed with meat. According to the BBC, Americans consume more meat per capita on average than any other country in the world. Of course, not all meats are created equal in the eyes of consumers. In fact, evidence suggests that poultry is America's favorite meat. According to Our World in Data, Americans eat upward of 122 lbs per capita each year, with beef following at 81.74 lbs, pork at 66.18 lbs, and lamb trailing far behind at about 1 lb.
Costco Fans Are Pumped For The Return Of Its Seasonal Egg Nog Wine
Despite being large enough to land a plane in (probably, we're just guessing), the average Costco only stocks about 4,000 products (via Britannica). At the same time, their website stocks more than 10,000 items, including most of those sold in stores (per Rather Be Shopping). So what does that tell you about the items they bother to make in-store space for? Costco must feel that those items are pretty special.
Costco's Gingerbread Cookie Kits Are Back For The Holidays
Each holiday season, families get together to hang up stockings, put up the Christmas tree, string lights, and decorate gingerbread cookies. It's a tradition so common that it even has its own holiday: Gingerbread Decorating Day on December 12 (per National Today). According to The Spruce Eats, the gingerbread house...
Del Taco Just Dropped 2 New Cinnamon Offerings For The Fall Season
Fall is underway, which means cooler temperatures, pumpkin patches, and comforting food and beverages. The season is synonymous with pumpkin and pumpkin spice beverages; you'd be hard-pressed to walk into any fast-food retailer and not find a fall-themed item on the menu. Chains are getting more inventive, too: This year, Dunkin' collaborated with Goldfish to release a line of pumpkin spice-flavored crackers, and Chick-fil-A released an autumn spice milkshake.
How McDonald's Is Honoring One Uvalde Victim With The 'Lexi Burger'
While not especially common, fast-food restaurants are known to occasionally honor certain customers when a tragedy occurs. Although some may view this type of "memorialization" as cynical or inappropriate, others see it as a way for local businesses to honor a member of the community. For example, a Chick-fil-A restaurant...
Subway Is Stepping On Chipotle's Territory With New Menu Test
Pop quiz: what does Subway serve? If you said "subs," "sandwiches," or "footlongs," you'd be correct — and why not? Subway's been selling sandwiches since opening in 1965, and to say that it sells anything else would sound like a wrong answer. But truth be told, there have been...
