RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued both a freeze watch and a fire weather watch in northern Nevada throughout the weekend. The freeze watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 are possible. The affected areas are Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe County, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO