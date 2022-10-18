Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Coffee N' Comics
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's week 3 of talking about Yelp's Top 25 Places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. Fox 11's Chris Murphy talked to Coffee N' Comics, which is ranked #16 and located in Reno. You can learn more about Coffee N' Comics...
FOX Reno
Palisades Tahoe commemorates one year since renaming ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif (News 4 & FOX 11) — Palisades Tahoe is commemorating one year since renaming its ski resort by hosting a panel with the Washoe Tribe before Indigenous People's Day. Palisades Tahoe was previously known as Squaw, which is a derogatory slur used for indigenous women. The...
FOX Reno
One-of-a-kind service dog training for veterans coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service dog training program whose goal is to empower veterans to lead more independent and fulfilling lives in coming to northern Nevada. Liberty Dogs, which was made possible by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, will serve veterans from...
FOX Reno
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
FOX Reno
Non-profits partner with RTC to help at-risk youth
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Several organizations are coming together to help vulnerable children in the Northern Nevada community. The Eddy House is now partnering with The Children's Cabinet, a non-profit organization that manages Safe Place. The Safe Place Program has 59 walk-up sites and 120 mobile sites that are safe havens for at-risk youth.
FOX Reno
WCSD plans to upgrade facilities, hosts community discussions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — The Washoe County School District is planning to upgrade its facilities, but before staff makes any decisions, the district wants to hear from the community. The school district is working closely with CannonDesign. Together, they are conducting a community engagement phase...
FOX Reno
National Weather Service issues freeze watch and fire weather watch in northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued both a freeze watch and a fire weather watch in northern Nevada throughout the weekend. The freeze watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 are possible. The affected areas are Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe County, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake.
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire on 9th Street in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks that began late Wednesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire in the 400 block of 9th Street just before midnight on Oct. 19. Authorities say that due to initial reports of...
FOX Reno
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
FOX Reno
Two arrested for murder after man found shot to death along downtown Reno river path
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men are behind bars on murder charges after a 19-year-old was found shot to death along the river path in downtown Reno. Samuel Garcia-Kleider, 21, and Kenneth Rhinehart Jr., 25, were arrested and charged with the murder of Dayton Manning.
FOX Reno
I-80 WB on-ramp closure at Pyramid Way after semi-truck loses its load
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi-truck that lost its load Thursday afternoon has created traffic delays on westbound I-80 near Pyramid Way. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the semi-truck partially blocked the Pyramid Way on-ramp while a heavy-duty tow truck cleared the scene. As...
FOX Reno
One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
FOX Reno
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
FOX Reno
Authorities identify armed man shot, killed by officers outside Sparks police station
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities have identified the armed man who was shot and killed by officers outside the Sparks Police Department earlier this week. Jason Thorpe, 36, was shot and killed after he allegedly showed up at a door of the police station armed with a handgun.
FOX Reno
Reno man found guilty of forging check
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was found guilty of forging a check for over $2,000. Twenty-nine-year-old Mark Christopher Conti, age 29, from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of possession of a forged instrument and one count of uttering a forged check after a jury trial in District Court.
FOX Reno
One person killed in crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a crash on I-80 eastbound near Mustang Thursday morning. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two vehicles were involved, a black Volvo and a silver Sedan. Nevada...
