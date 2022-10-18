Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Guentzel doesn't practice for Penguins; Matthews expected to play for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday...
NHL
Dahlin not slowing down after record-setting start to season for Sabres
Defenseman driven to succeed with 'fearless' style of play, trust from coaches. Rasmus Dahlin was talking about the Buffalo Sabres as a group, but he used one word that would best describe his record start to the season. "Fearless." Dahlin became the first NHL defenseman to open a season with...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Panthers
Playing the latter half of a Sunshine State back-to-back set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0) are in Sunrise, FL, on Wednesday to take on Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (2-1-0). Game time at FLA Live Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised nationally on TNT. The local radio...
NHL
Goal of the Season? Suzuki's nasty flip, Rakell's no-look early entries
Canadiens captain takes page out of Datsyuk's book, Penguins forward uses sixth sense. Nicholas Suzuki skates in on a penalty shot, makes a beautiful move and chips the puck over the pad, extending the Canadiens lead to 5-0 in 2nd. 00:31 •. The only thing better than one ridiculously incredible...
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Ottawa Sens Alternate Captain Claude Giroux’s Wife, Ryanne Giroux
The Ottawa Senators got a new alternate captain when Claude Giroux signed with the team in July 2022. Unknown to most, Claude Giroux’s wife, Ryanne Giroux, has a connection to the franchise. The couple have limited activity on social media, but Ryanne Giroux is a noticeable presence at his games, leaving fans craving more. They want to know more about who she is and their relationship. So we reveal her background in this Ryanne Giroux wiki.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.10.22
A quick rundown of Friday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After missing Thursday's game against the Buffalo Sabres, Noah Hanifin was back on the ice on Friday morning. Skating with his usual partner Rasmus Andersson, the 25-year-old blueliner was a full participant in practice. With all seven defencemen skating today, the pairings from the Flames' first three games of the season were back together.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
NHL
Mayers feels at home returning to the Blues
Former Blue joined the front office in 2021-22 as Community and Youth Hockey Advisor. Jamal Mayers has kept busy in his post-playing days. The 15-year NHL veteran retired in 2013 and quickly adjusted to life after hockey, contributing to NHL Network before joining the Chicago Blackhawks in a dual broadcasting and community relations role.
NHL
Next Wave: October 20
Our first Next Wave Report of the 2022-23 season is here. In this edition of Next Wave learn more about what our prospects have been up to and how they've been making strides in recent weeks. Let's take a dive into this week's update of our Next Wave report, presented...
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ COL
Nikolaj Ehlers was on the ice to start during morning skate and took part of the line rushes but then skated off and did not return. Arniel said that Ehlers has been dealing with a nagging injury, will get treatment this afternoon and will be a game time decision. Ehlers has three assists in the Jets first two games. The Jets worked on the power play this morning without the Danish forward. Blake Wheeler joined Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey on one unit. The other unit had Nate Schmidt, Neal Pionk, Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti and Sam Gagner.
NHL
Ullmark's Stellar Showing Secures SO Win for B's
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery was asking, politely, for one more stop. "Please make another save," he said. "That's the only thing going through my mind." Boston's bench boss had plenty of time to hope for the best as the Ducks pounced on a Bruins' turnover deep in Anaheim own end that left all three Black & Gold skaters below the circles. Linus Ullmark was alone on an island as a trio of Ducks stormed all the way back up the ice with Ryan Strome leading what was nearly a 3-on-0 and the game on his stick.
NHL
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Eric Comrie made an NHL career-high 46 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
NHL
CBJ introduce new Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 season
Presale for the team's new alternate jersey starts today at 12 p.m. ET exclusively online. The Columbus Blue Jackets today unveiled the club's new Reverse Retro 2022 jersey for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL® collaborated with teams to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The Blue Jackets will debut their new alternate jersey on Wednesday, November 23 when they host the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
NHL
Sabres recall Pilut from Rochester
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Lawrence Pilut from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday. Pilut returned to the Sabres this past summer after spending two seasons in the KHL. He has two assists in three games with Rochester. The Sabres lost defenseman Henri Jokiharju during the first period...
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
Dahlin sets NHL mark, Sabres deal Flames first loss
CALGARY -- Rasmus Dahlin became the first defenseman in NHL history to score in each of the first four games of a season in the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Dahlin is also the second defenseman in Sabres history to have a...
