richlandsource.com
Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family
SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
WTRF
If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll meet this man or his colleagues
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This is National School Bus Safety Week. In Belmont County, when the school buses roll this week–mornings and afternoons–there will be an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper nearby. Sgt. Rocky Hise says you need to drive like your kids were on that school bus.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
ashlandsource.com
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
whbc.com
Division of Wildlife: Angler Pays Fine for Unattended, Unlabeled Fishing Lines
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It can be pricey to set fishing lines in the water unattended or unlabeled. The ODNR Division of Wildlife says one angler is paying $227 for doing just that in a pond near the Tuscarawas River in Tuscarawas County. The division had...
These 16 Kent restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
KENT, Ohio - Here are the Kent restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 88 of the nearly 144 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Kent cited were found to...
Youngstown students treated after eating suspected drug-laced candy
City police and security for the Youngstown City School District are investigating after at least two students had to be treated Tuesday for overdose symptoms at East High School.
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
Work is already underway to clear the land to make way for the new Dunkin' Donuts location.
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
wtuz.com
Dover Excited for Major Property Development Interest
Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover is gearing up for a large-scale development of a property on its farthest northern border. Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe discussed what he called “exciting” news for the city, although it remains in its early planning phases. The location is...
ashlandsource.com
Former Hess & Clark site developer considers hotel, seeking options
ASHLAND — The future of the former Hess & Clark site in Downtown Ashland is again fuzzy. The owner of the site, John Pacheco, has tapped CBRE Group (Coldwell Banker Ricard Ellis) for the possibility of constructing a hotel on the property.
wqkt.com
Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond
A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
whbc.com
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
‘Just devastating’: 47 animals removed from Ohio pet rescue business; 4 found dead
A 24-year-old woman is facing eight misdemeanor counts in Stark County after 47 animals were found without proper access to food and water at her home business.
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
WHIZ
Another Hound Needing Saved from the Pound
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is the dropping spot for strays that law enforcement collects wandering throughout the community. Many of the dogs are simply lost and are missing their owners. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said owners of missing dogs are not going to be punished or fined and should reach out to the shelter for their pet’s best interest.
The spookiest places to visit in Ohio
Mansfield ReformatoryPhoto by Tabitha Kaylee Hawk (Creative Commons) Ohio has some of spookiest places in the country, perfect for visiting during the fall (or any other season). So, let's talk about some of the spookiest places you can go to... if you dare.
whbc.com
ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass. That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT. And it will require a six-week-long Route...
Teens arrested for armed carjacking in Barberton
Three teens including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who reportedly assaulted and carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Barberton were arrested after a chase Tuesday night, according to an Akron police report.
