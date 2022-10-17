ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

richlandsource.com

Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family

SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
SHELBY, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Excited for Major Property Development Interest

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Dover is gearing up for a large-scale development of a property on its farthest northern border. Interim Mayor Shane Gunnoe discussed what he called “exciting” news for the city, although it remains in its early planning phases. The location is...
DOVER, OH
wqkt.com

Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond

A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
RITTMAN, OH
whbc.com

Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
CARROLLTON, OH
WHIZ

Another Hound Needing Saved from the Pound

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is the dropping spot for strays that law enforcement collects wandering throughout the community. Many of the dogs are simply lost and are missing their owners. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said owners of missing dogs are not going to be punished or fined and should reach out to the shelter for their pet’s best interest.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

The spookiest places to visit in Ohio

Mansfield ReformatoryPhoto by Tabitha Kaylee Hawk (Creative Commons) Ohio has some of spookiest places in the country, perfect for visiting during the fall (or any other season). So, let's talk about some of the spookiest places you can go to... if you dare.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

ODOT Still Planning Rt 225 Bridge Removal This Season

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve told you about plans to remove the Route 225 bridge north of Alliance at the intersection with the Route 62 bypass. That’s still going to happen this construction season, says ODOT. And it will require a six-week-long Route...
ALLIANCE, OH

