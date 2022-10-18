ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history

OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
OZARK, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hackleburg wins big in Florence

FLORENCE — The Hackleburg Panthers put on a commanding show for their traveling fans this weekend against Shoals Christian in Florence Oct. 14. The Panthers opened the scoring in the game just a few minutes in with a 19- yard touchdown reception from quarterback Blaise Vickery. He also ran in the two-point conversion.
HACKLEBURG, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Diverse faiths gather to form Madison Interfaith Council

MADISON – Motivated by their common goal, a group of Madison residents met on Sept. 24 and put aside any differences to work together for their unified intention. The group counselled together to create a charter for the new Madison Interfaith Council. The assembled group were pastor representatives. A...
MADISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week Oct. 19

Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
theflorala.com

UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history

Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Three county volleyball teams win their area

MARION COUNTY — Three Marion County teams are playing in the Super Regionals in Huntsville today after winning their areas last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Marion County played against the Hubbertville Lions last Wednesday afternoon to begin the Class 1A Area 11 tournament in Guin. The Lady Raiders won three sets in a row 25-21, 25-6 and 25-7.
MARION COUNTY, AL
High School Volleyball PRO

Athens, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Brilliant High School volleyball team will have a game with Athens Bible School on October 19, 2022, 10:45:00.
ATHENS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Toney Volunteer Fire responds to fire at corn field

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue reports responded to a fire involving a corn field in the 800 block of Monroe Nunley Road. About 15 acres burned. No injuries were reported. Volunteer departments from Bobo and Hazel Green also responded.
TONEY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan rejects three construction bids due to ‘sticker shock’

Morgan County commissioners on Tuesday rejected bids on three construction projects involving the jail and sports parks, with one commissioner saying the price tags caused “sticker shock.”. The commission said it plans to use some of the 3M settlement package of $5.4 million it received in 2021 to construct...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

