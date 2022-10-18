Read full article on original website
Decatur non-profit caught off guard by cold weather, desperate for donations
A Decatur non-profit says that they are in desperate need of community donations after being caught off guard by this week's cold snap.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native honored for preserving Dale history
OZARK—Preserving the legacy of the Dale County settlers who founded Claybank Church in 1829, Mary Jane Proctor Collins strives to annually re-create a living history of the church now known as First Ozark United Methodist Church. For more than two decades, Collins and her husband, retired Army Lt. Col....
myjrpaper.com
Hackleburg wins big in Florence
FLORENCE — The Hackleburg Panthers put on a commanding show for their traveling fans this weekend against Shoals Christian in Florence Oct. 14. The Panthers opened the scoring in the game just a few minutes in with a 19- yard touchdown reception from quarterback Blaise Vickery. He also ran in the two-point conversion.
Franklin County Times
Cornhole captivation: Russellville family plays competitively across the nation
For the past two and half years, playing cornhole has been a favorite pastime of Amber Fretwell and her husband, Shane. It’s gone from a casual, occasional family game to something much bigger. Once upon a time, the Fretwells had played cornhole in the backyard but had never been...
themadisonrecord.com
Diverse faiths gather to form Madison Interfaith Council
MADISON – Motivated by their common goal, a group of Madison residents met on Sept. 24 and put aside any differences to work together for their unified intention. The group counselled together to create a charter for the new Madison Interfaith Council. The assembled group were pastor representatives. A...
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Oct. 19
Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
James Clemens High School Marching Band wins big this competition season
Local marching bands play an important role on Friday nights by supporting their school's football team, but each season, band students prepare for more than just a halftime show. James Clemons High School Marching Band has seen a lot of success off the football field this year.
This small Alabama town teaches English to immigrant children in new way with amazing results
As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
myjrpaper.com
Three county volleyball teams win their area
MARION COUNTY — Three Marion County teams are playing in the Super Regionals in Huntsville today after winning their areas last Wednesday, Oct. 12. Marion County played against the Hubbertville Lions last Wednesday afternoon to begin the Class 1A Area 11 tournament in Guin. The Lady Raiders won three sets in a row 25-21, 25-6 and 25-7.
Athens, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
wbrc.com
Company planning to build battery plant in Alabama gets federal grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The road to a better and more secure American supply chain runs through Alabama after the Biden administration gave $2 billion in grants to companies on Wednesday to increase American production of electric car batteries. More than $100 million of that money will go to Anovion,...
Fire department demonstrates benefit of sprinkler systems
Decatur Fire & Rescue is joining a nationwide movement to urge people to consider installing sprinkler systems in their homes.
thisisalabama.org
For 105 years, Trowbridge Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has been the sweetest place in Florence
Florence, Alabama has seen its share of changes over the last century, but generations of locals have all enjoyed the same sweet treats when they needed to chill out. Trowbridge’s Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has served guests on Court Street since 1917, and it remains the city’s oldest business still open in its original storefront.
Animal rights advocates meet with Red Bay city council
Members of Save Our Strays, a local animal rights and protection organization, have begun attending city council meetings across Franklin County.
WAAY-TV
Toney Volunteer Fire responds to fire at corn field
Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue reports responded to a fire involving a corn field in the 800 block of Monroe Nunley Road. About 15 acres burned. No injuries were reported. Volunteer departments from Bobo and Hazel Green also responded.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan rejects three construction bids due to ‘sticker shock’
Morgan County commissioners on Tuesday rejected bids on three construction projects involving the jail and sports parks, with one commissioner saying the price tags caused “sticker shock.”. The commission said it plans to use some of the 3M settlement package of $5.4 million it received in 2021 to construct...
Apparent ‘reckless driver’ crashes into Somerville woods
One person was injured in a wreck that started off with a call for a reckless driver last week, but the situation wasn't what it seemed to be, according to authorities.
