Refinery29
I Got ‘Tweed Blonde’ Hair For Autumn & I’m Obsessed
I'm someone who likes to change their hair colour with the seasons. In the summer I'll always opt for something lighter and brighter, like warm bronde or golden hour balayage. In winter, without fail, I gravitate to a much darker, richer hue. This year, however, I had the urge to be spontaneous and switch things up, trading my signature chocolate brown for Instagram's latest autumnal hair colour trend.
Refinery29
Charli D’Amelio’s First Perfume Isn’t Just For Her Fans
TikToker and Dancing With The Stars contestant Charli D'Amelio is part of a crop of multi-hyphenate Gen Z celebs who seem to do a little bit of everything these days. So it makes sense that her first perfume is designed to be spritzed any and everywhere. "I wanted to start with something that I can wear every single day for the rest of my life, whether I'm wearing it on a zoom call or I'm wearing it on a red carpet," D'Amelio shared with Refinery29 as part of a group interview. And while her latest project may be aimed at her TikTok fans, it's a perfume for everyone that was two years in the making. Born Dreamer is a fruity, floral, and musky fragrance that's sophisticated enough to warrant a spot on your shelf even if you don't have the video app.
Refinery29
Savage x Fenty Is Launching Activewear With The Help Of Adam Selman
Rihanna is ready to get sporty with Savage x Fenty’s latest launch. On Wednesday, the intimates brand announced its venture into activewear with a lineup of sweat-ready essentials, dropping in November. “I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on,” says Rihanna via the press release.
Refinery29
The Stars Have Aligned For Supernal’s New Cosmic Stone Gua Sha
Gua sha is so much more than the vibe-y jade or rose quartz tools you see on Instagram. (But you know that already.) While real-deal gua sha (which loosely translates to “scraping”) is far from glamorous, it’s true that there are myriad benefits to be reaped from adopting the practice to your own routine. As someone who deals with persistent, at times intense, TMJ pain, I found that nightly massage has worked wonders to ease my tense jaw. While Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac, Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and founder Lanshin makes my go-to tools, I’ve found another one to add to my array: Supernal’s just-launched Cosmic Stone, available in two types of handcrafted jade.
Refinery29
Hyaluronic Acid Is Falling Out Of Favor — Here’s Why
Before retinol came along and stole its thunder, hyaluronic acid was considered the gold standard. Scientists, dermatologists, and skinfluencers alike regarded hyaluronic acid highly thanks to its many benefits, but mainly (and probably most impressively) how it can hold 1000x its weight in water. Not to be mistaken for an...
Refinery29
I Hated Cleansing…Until I Discovered TikTok’s Micellar Water Hack
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Refinery29
2023’s Biggest Bridal Trends Include Opera Gloves & Latex Dresses
Come next year, wedding fashion will take a turn for the glamorous. As evidenced by the New York Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023 lineup, casual slip dresses and minimalist suits are being traded for can't-miss trends that give brides-to-be their main character moment. While Spring 2023 nuptials fashion was big...
Refinery29
A Guide To The Best Fashion Gems From Nordstrom’s In-House Brands
There are myriad reasons why Nordstrom remains a reader favorite: The retailer boasts a wide range of editor-approved picks from budget-friendly wares to high-end designer duds, online deliveries and returns are supremely easy, and at any given moment there are deals aplenty to be scored. But what also makes Nordstrom such a key destination for style seekers is its plethora of in-house fashion brands, which allow shoppers to discover and cop the latest and greatest trends at a fraction of the price. Nordstrom calls this conglomerate of in-house brands Nordstrom Made, and it's comprised of lifestyle capsules like Nordstrom Signature (luxe goods), Zella (activewear), Open Edit (sophisticated styles), and others.
