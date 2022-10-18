Read full article on original website
Related
Man Dodged Call From Unknown Number Unaware He Won $100K From Lottery
A lottery official told Newsweek that winners have 10 business days to claim their winnings before a new drawing is held.
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
I won $1million on a Powerball jackpot – I thought I was dreaming but my ‘family’ strategy was key
AFTER picking the same numbers for years, a Kentucky man finally hit the jackpot and won $1million. The winner, who would like to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he had been picking a combination of family birthdays for years and it just paid off. He purchased the ticket on...
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
'We're Selling Our Four-Bedroom House in a $3 Lottery'
I moved in with my future wife, Leoni, in March 2020. We had known each other for a few years and were casually dating online, but I lived in Wigan, a large town in the northwest of England, while she lived over 150 miles away in the seaside town of Weston-super-Mare. Both of us have children from previous marriages and were finding it difficult as single parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, at the beginning of the year, we decided to take a leap and move in together.
I won $10,000 on a scratch-off – my ‘ticket’ strategy paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA woman has won $10,000 after deciding to play one of the state's scratch-off games. The lucky player, who goes by Lorraine, was buying groceries when she purchased her lucky ticket by choice. Lorraine went against a common strategy of buying multiple lottery tickets. Rather, she chose to spend...
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
Multi-store search for scratch-off ticket ends with $50,000 prize
A Maryland woman said visiting multiple stores to find her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket paid off when she finally found one -- and won $50,000.
Mega Millions jackpot at $410 million
Money is in the air and lots of it. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. If you win and choose the cash option, you will still get a good chunk of change; that’s $213.8 million. It’s the third time this year the jackpot has surpassed the...
Man who won Omaze house lists it for sale weeks later
A Leceister man who won a £3 million Cornish home with a £25 online draw ticket has listed the house for “offers over £4 million” just weeks after winning. Uttam Parmar, 58, was named the winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in August which saw him win a four-bedroom home in Rock, Cornwall.
Check your tickets! Winning numbers for Powerball's massive $50million draw are revealed
The winning numbers for Thursday's massive $50 million Powerball draw have been revealed - with nobody snapping up the jackpot. The winning numbers were 31, 35, 16, 13, 25, 18 and 1. The Powerball number is 2. However, there were no winning tickets for the top $50 million prize. Meanwhile,...
Seconds out for the Battle of Trevalga: To the horror of residents, this sleepy Cornish village is up for sale. So what do they make of the news that colourful boxing promoter Barry Hearn wants to buy it?
DING DING! It's the fight of the century —between a traditional Cornish village and the boxing promoter who is looking to buy it. In the red corner we have the residents of Trevalga, an ancient hamlet inhabited by proud Cornish people, spiritualists and artists, where there's barely any phone signal, let alone 4G internet.
BBC
Gloucester pioneering aerial photographer celebrated
A collection of images taken by a pioneering aerial photographer has been made available online to the public for the first time. Harold Wingham began capturing images from flights across the south-west in the 1950s. The aerial photographs and negatives were retained in Historic England's archive. Wingham, who lived in...
Comments / 0