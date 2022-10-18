6 Live Shows this Week – October 17th, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 17 – October 23, 2022.

The Wallflowers

Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 pm

CMA Theater, 224 Rep John Lewis Way S, Nashville

The Wallflowers take the CMA Theater stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The Jakob Dylan-led act comes to Nashville fresh off the release of last year’s Exit Wounds, their first record in nine years.

Buy tickets here.

RUFUS DU SOL

Thursday, October 20, 7:30 pm

Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville

It’s the last show of the season at Ascend with Grammy-winning live electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Buy tickets here.

Vanessa Williams and Nashville Symphony

Thursday, October 20, 7 pm, Friday-Saturday, October 22, 8 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

The iconic singer, and star of film, television and theatre Vanessa Williams makes her Schermerhorn Symphony Center debut! This chart-topping artist will join the orchestra to perform ballads, Broadway and unforgettable hits like “ Save the Best for Last, ” “ Sweetest Days, ” “ Colors of the Wind, ” “Love Is” and “ Dreamin . ”

“>

Buy tickets here.

Lizzo

Sunday, October 23, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

A three time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, and so much more, Lizzo has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. 2019’s now-classic, RIAA platinum certified debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU , bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such history-making hits as the platinum certified “Tempo (Feat. Missy Elliott),” the 2x platinum “Juice,” the 4x platinum “Good As Hell,” and the 7x platinum “Truth Hurts.”

Buy tickets here.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tuesday, October 18- Sunday, October 23, 8 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 John Rep John Lewis Way N, Nashville

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will have a residency at The Ryman this week with a special guests each night. Some of the guest performing will be Hermanos Gutiérrez, Amanda Shires,Leyla McCalla, Vagabond, and more.

Buy tickets here.

Reba McIntire

Friday, October 21, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba’s Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement.

Buy tickets here.

