Have You Seen the New Wood Carving at South Cheatham County Library?

A library-themed wood carving by local nationally-known artist Lundy Cupp was unveiled in August at the South Cheatham County Library in Kingston Springs. Cupp is well known in the community for creating the “Old Man” sculpture in 2009, which sits in the historic downtown area of the city.

Cupp has not always been a sculptor. As a matter of fact, he says himself that he can barely draw a smiley face, but there is something about the wood, or pumpkin, or golf ball or sweet potato or book that speaks to him and he carves out the faces that he sees.

“I immerse myself in whatever medium inspires me,” says Cupp on his website . “I allow the natural grain of a piece of wood or the shape of a pumpkin to dictate what the finished piece will be. Carving is a passion that will be with me for life. I believe everyone has a passion for something natural and creative. Those who have not found it yet only need to open their eyes and minds and allow themselves to see the forest and the trees.”

Before becoming a sculptor sought out by corporations, movie stars, music stars and other influencers, Cupp was a serial entrepreneur. He has worked in the music business, been a bounty hunter, and then he got into private investigation. His investigation company grew very successful and when living out of a suitcase got to be way too much in 2005, he took a break and discovered his carving passion.

“I was enjoying a campfire in the woods on my property one evening when for some reason, I stopped inches from the flames holding a beautiful hollowed log. I set it aside and later brought it into my house for closer inspection. One step led to another and before I realized it, there was a beautiful hollowed out log carved into flames.”

Using old and dull chisels that once belonged to his father and grandfather, Cupp did some experimenting to make sure that the initial carving was not some kind of fluke. He found he was a natural and he quickly turned an old weathered branch into a face. He then jumped into educating himself on carving, carving tools, facial structure and artistic finishing techniques.

During the fall, Cupp focuses on his pumpkin carving passion, turning out every kind of face — from the amusing to the terrifying. These are prized by those corporate types and famous people who commission them for Halloween.

“I have taken my craft into the world of pumpkin carving and discovered that this fun and unique way of carving pumpkins captures the imagination of the young and old,” Cupp said in an article in Nashville Arts Magazine . “The fact that this art form comes around only one month out of the year and the pumpkins last only a week or so seems to add to this fascination.”

Another unique medium that Cupp carves into is old encyclopedias. He carved Abraham Lincoln’s face into a copy of the 1964 “Encyclopedia Britannica” and a Native American Chief into five volumes of the 1969 edition of the “American Peoples Encyclopedia”. He continues to explore this medium with plans to do William Shakespeare and Mark Twain according to an article in “ Fine Books and Collections Magazine ”.

Works by Cupp can be found at the Fillin’ Station in Kingston Springs, and he sells items online as well as taking commissions. In addition, he teaches pumpkin carving at corporate events and celebrity parties. He has published a coffee table book about pumpkin carving called, “Realistic Pumpkin Carving”. In the past, he has done pumpkin carving demonstrations at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens and the Atlanta Zoo.

Born in Chicago, and growing up in Minnesota, Cupp has called Middle Tennessee home for more than 25 years.

The South Cheatham County Library is located at 358 N Main St, Kingston Springs.

