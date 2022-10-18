Vols Quarterback Earns Manning Award Star of the Week and Davey O’Brien Great 8 Recognition

From UTSports.com

Following a masterful performance leading the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to a victory over Alabama on The Third Saturday in October, Hendon Hooker reclaimed Manning Award Star of the Week and Davey O’Brien Great 8 honors just three weeks after earning recognition from both awards following a stellar outing against Florida .

Hooker’s showing against the Crimson Tide marked a career-day for the redshirt-senior signal caller. He posted a new career high in passing yards with 385 against Alabama’s stout defense. He also completed the longest pass of his collegiate career, a 78-yard beauty to Jalin Hyatt early in the fourth quarter, and tied his career-best total for passing touchdowns with five, matching his 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl performance a season ago.

At the halfway point in the season, the Volunteer signal caller has amassed 1,817 yards on 119-of-170 (70 percent) passing. He has completed 15 touchdown passes and thrown only one interception, increasing his Tennessee career total to 46 aerial scores which ranks sixth in program history.

His impact is not just felt in the pass game, as the savvy quarterback has rushed for 287 yards on 59 carries (an average of 4.9 yards per attempt) and gotten in the end zone three times on the ground.

In total, the Greensboro, North Carolina, native has 2,104 yards of total offense for an average of 350.67 yards per game, which ranks first in the Southeastern Conference in total offense and is seventh nationally. The veteran leader of the Vols also leads the SEC in passing efficiency at 187.72, a figure which sits No. 2 in the country and is joined by his 10.69 yards per attempt, which is second-best in the country and leads the conference.

This season, Hooker has earned 11 different weekly awards. He is a three-time member of the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List, adding an appearance on the chart after a strong day at Pitt to go along with his Florida outing. Hooker also was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 29 by the Allstate Sugar Bowl after being the top-voted quarterback after the Florida game.

Hooker and the Vols return to the gridiron on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon ET to take on UT Martin inside of Neyland Stadium on the SEC Network.

