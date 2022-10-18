ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegram, TN

Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know!

By Andrea Hinds
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Town of Pegram is gathering interest in a program that will provide a weather radio to those who don’t have access to a device that provides instant inclement weather reports.

In order to participate, applicants must live within the Pegram Corporation Limits. The town would like to survey the interest to help determine how many weather radios are needed.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating, please send an email to mayor@pegram.net and include the resident’s name, address and contact number.

You may also call the Town office at (615) 646-0773 and provide the information. Recipients of the program will be required to provide proof of residency when they receive the weather radio.

The Town hopes this service will provide peace of mind to our residents needing access to inclement wear reports.

