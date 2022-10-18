Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County judge suspended
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County judge Tracie Todd has been suspended for 120 days.
Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at southwest Birmingham club
A 46-year-old man has been convicted in a deadly 2020 shooting outside a Birmingham club. A Jefferson County jury Thursday found Lathedrick Miles guilty of murder in the slaying of 21-year-old Travars Wages. Wages was found shot outside the Wages Event Center at 2726 Pearson Ave. Southwest around 2:41 a.m....
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces new technology program to reduce crime
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to reduce crime by utilizing community members’ surveillance cameras. According to a press release, the Community Assisted Monitoring (CAM) Program will utilize new technology to reduce criminal activity, expedite investigations and keep communities safer. The cloud platform includes a public security camera […]
wvtm13.com
Major drug bust in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — Police arrested a man during a major drug bust in Fultondale. According to the police report, police arrested Marquavius Staples, 34. Staples is suspected of trafficking drugs and receiving stolen property, officials said. Bonds was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $3,026,000.
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County Commission discusses benefits and concerns of Birmingham amphitheatre
Developing the former Carraway Hospital site to an amphitheatre in Birmingham is estimated to cost about $50 million. The city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), and Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau would each contribute $5 million. The initial discussion was brought up during a meeting...
Man held on $3 million bond following morning drug raid in northern Jefferson County
A drug raid in Fultondale landed a man in jail on more than $3 million in bond. Vice and narcotics deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning carried out a search warrant at a residence on Chapel Hills Parkway. The search turned up 522.2 grams of...
wbrc.com
Woman arrested for capital murder denied youthful offender status
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old woman charged with capital murder after a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub has been denied youthful offender status by a Jefferson County judge. Kaylin Landon Sparks was arrested after 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills was shot and killed at a nightclub in November 2021. Sparks...
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The incident happened in the 100 block of 15th Street East. Police say they were called to the scene at University Downs at 7:32 p.m. Police say two victims were taken to...
17-year-old Woodlawn High School student dies days after shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A teen shot earlier this week in Birmingham has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ty’nez Lloyd Durden. He was 17 and attended Woodlawn High School. Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Birmingham 911 received a call of a person shot in the 7700 block...
Birmingham man convicted in blunt force trauma death of 55-year-old woman
A Birmingham man has been convicted in the 2020 slaying of a 55-year-old woman. A Jefferson County jury found Anthony Shundale Moore, 50, guilty of murder in the blunt force trauma death of Monica Long Gratton. Gratton was killed Dec. 3, 2020, in what authorities said was a domestic assault....
wvtm13.com
Unveiling of new digital forensics classroom to train law enforcement in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — The National Computer Forensics Institute celebrated the opening of its new Classroom 7. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The NCFI,...
Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges; $500,000 in cash seized during probe
A Birmingham man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges. U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced 28-year-old Kendrell Maurice Bell to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
wvtm13.com
Mississippi man dies in vehicle accident in Leeds
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Leeds. The Leeds Police Department said William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Pamela Street when the vehicle lost control and traveled across Montevallo Road onto the property at 1044 Montevallo Road and hit a tree.
wvtm13.com
Missing man in Talladega located safe
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Update: Authorities said Nelson Bond has been found. Police are looking for a missing man who has a medical condition and is reportedly off his medicine. Officials said Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen on Oct. 5 driving a bronze color 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag 61A456T.
wvtm13.com
Canoe adventures for students in Jefferson Co. Schools with different abilities
PELHAM, Ala. — Students with special needs from Jefferson County Schools learned social, behavioral, and motor skills by participating in a canoe program at Oak Mountain State Park. Students from 21 schools in the Jefferson County School District traveled to the park to participate in the fall canoe program....
wtva.com
Two arrested for 2018 double murder in Fayette County receive prison sentences
CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Two more individuals will spend time in prison for a 2018 double murder in Fayette County. Lazaro Moran, 35, of New Jersey, and Lindettia Lowery, 36, of Fairfield, Alabama, pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 to murder in the shooting deaths of Hernan Padilla and Allen Sandlin, District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced.
wvtm13.com
17-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham teen has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week. Police responded Monday evening to an apartment complex at 7710 Sunrise Lane. They found the young man had been shot and he was rushed to Children's of Alabama Hospital with...
Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
Comments / 0