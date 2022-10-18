ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

CBS 42

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announces new technology program to reduce crime

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to reduce crime by utilizing community members’ surveillance cameras. According to a press release, the Community Assisted Monitoring (CAM) Program will utilize new technology to reduce criminal activity, expedite investigations and keep communities safer. The cloud platform includes a public security camera […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Major drug bust in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — Police arrested a man during a major drug bust in Fultondale. According to the police report, police arrested Marquavius Staples, 34. Staples is suspected of trafficking drugs and receiving stolen property, officials said. Bonds was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $3,026,000.
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman arrested for capital murder denied youthful offender status

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old woman charged with capital murder after a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub has been denied youthful offender status by a Jefferson County judge. Kaylin Landon Sparks was arrested after 30-year-old Donnika Renee Sills was shot and killed at a nightclub in November 2021. Sparks...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after two people shot in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were shot in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The incident happened in the 100 block of 15th Street East. Police say they were called to the scene at University Downs at 7:32 p.m. Police say two victims were taken to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges; $500,000 in cash seized during probe

A Birmingham man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges. U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced 28-year-old Kendrell Maurice Bell to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Mississippi man dies in vehicle accident in Leeds

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County coroner has released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning in Leeds. The Leeds Police Department said William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra on Pamela Street when the vehicle lost control and traveled across Montevallo Road onto the property at 1044 Montevallo Road and hit a tree.
LEEDS, AL
wvtm13.com

Missing man in Talladega located safe

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Update: Authorities said Nelson Bond has been found. Police are looking for a missing man who has a medical condition and is reportedly off his medicine. Officials said Nelson Bond, 26, was last seen on Oct. 5 driving a bronze color 2005 Nissan Maxima with Alabama tag 61A456T.
TALLADEGA, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham teen has died after being injured in a drive-by shooting earlier in the week. Police responded Monday evening to an apartment complex at 7710 Sunrise Lane. They found the young man had been shot and he was rushed to Children's of Alabama Hospital with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Student arrested after gun found at Huffman High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports. According to BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, parents were notified of a gun that was found at the school on Wednesday. No details were shared on how the gun was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

