Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
Massive Block Of Activision Blizzard Shares Sold Before Microsoft Deal
A massive block of Activision Blizzard shares was recently sold off in a move that some are taking as a signal that the proposed sale to Microsoft might not happen due to regulatory concerns. discovered (via Ethan Gach) that a block of 3.7 million shares sold recently at a price...
Netflix Bounces Back, Adds 2.4M Subscribers In Past 3 Months
Netflix has managed to pick itself back up, as it gains 2.4 million subscribers in the third financial quarter and predicts it will have a strong fourth quarter. As reported by Variety, following two quarters of losses, Netflix has seen some growth in Q3. The streaming company has also informed investors that it expects Q4 to be a strong one, rounding off the fiscal year, though did mention that it doesn't expect any immediate large gains from the upcoming launch of its ad tier.
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
Last month, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. That's quite the deal. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
Snap Stock Plummets 28%, Approaching 4-Year Low, After Grim Quarterly Report
Snap Inc. investors registered a “no-confidence” vote today following the Snapchat parent’s earnings report, sending shares plummeting to nearly 4-year lows. The stock fell 28% to close at $7.76 on trading volume that approached five times the normal level. The drop followed through on after-hours movement Thursday after the company warned investors it expects zero revenue growth in the fourth quarter. “Our revenue growth continued to decelerate in the third quarter,” the company said in a letter to shareholders, “and continues to be impacted by a number of factors we have noted throughout the past year, including platform policy changes, macroeconomic...
Steam Deck Can Now List The Make And Model Of Each Component Part
Steam Deck can now show you the make and model of the component parts in your device. To access this new feature, you'll have to opt in to client beta services via the Steam Update Channel in settings. You can then access the component lookup view by clicking Settings, then System, then the Model/Serial Numbers button under the Hardware header. In this view, you can see the model and manufacture of the components in your Steam Deck without opening it up. The idea is to provide clarity as to what parts are in your specific Steam Deck as well as providing helpful information for Steam Deck owners who are looking to repair or replace components via iFixit.
UK Government Now Wants Literally Anyone's Opinion On The Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal
The United Kingdom's government is in the process of analyzing the proposed sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft a process that has been contentious so far. However, things are looking to only get more chaotic as the next chapter in this legal saga unfolds. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is now inviting any person to weigh in.
Insomniac’s Wolverine Launch Window, According To Microsoft | GameSpot News
As spotted by Tech4Gamers, some recent filings from Microsoft in relation to the UK's Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation claim that Wolverine will release in 2023. In the document, Microsoft noted how PlayStation has a "large portfolio of high-quality exclusive content," arguing that the latter wouldn't be massively affected by the acquisition. Microsoft goes on to note the range of exclusive titles coming to the console, saying, "PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken."
Call Of Duty Won't Be Seen On Game Pass For "A Number Of Years" - Report
Call of Duty games won't be seen on Xbox Game Pass for "a number of years" as "prior agreements" between Sony and Activision will prohibit the franchise from moving to the subscription service if Microsoft's acquisition is approved. In Microsoft's response to the Competition and Markets Authority's decision to enter a second phase of investigation into the proposed $69 billion deal, footnote references to a tweet from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer were highlighted by the company.
