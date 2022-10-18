Why Fans Think King Charles' Coronation Date Is A Dig At Harry & Meghan

Photo: Getty Images

The Coronation of King Charles has been scheduled and royalists believe the date could be a possible dig at son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle . Buckingham Palace recently announced , "that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023."

The announcement on the official royal family website went on to give more details, "The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Further details will be announced in due course.

Several royal fans noticed the coronation date is the same as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie 's birthday . Their first-born child will turn four next year on the same day his grandfather will officially take over the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II .

“Unbelievable!! There are 365 Days in the year! Why? Just why?” one fan tweeted per Page Six . Another royal fan complained, "This will just rob us of his 4th bday pic or delay it. Just like Princess lily’s bday during jubly [sic]. Anything to ride the Sussex coattails!!"

However, royal author Tom Bower told Page Six that theories claiming King Charles' coronation date was intentionally chosen to hurt Prince Harry and Meghan are "nonsense."

"Archie’s birthday was the last thing they thought about,” he said. "The date was chosen because it’s just before the state opening of Parliament and Charles will want to appear as King with his crown and the whole ceremonial (robes).”