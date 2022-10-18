Read full article on original website
Related
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
Sources Allege Ezra Miller ‘Weaponizes’ Their Gender Identity When Someone ‘Pisses Them Off’
With allegations of groomer and abuse surrounding the actor, many sources also allege that Ezra Miller his self-described 'queer' identity at others.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
My Family Hid The Haunting In Our Home From Me For Years. Then I Found These Photos.
“We were haunted?” I asked my mom, bewildered. “We were terrorized,” she replied.
Don't Blow Away! 'Twister' Is Finally Getting a Sequel Film
The original 1996 film Twister included an ensemble cast of Hollywood superstars playing amateur storm chasers. The project was the second-highest-grossing film of the year and cemented in film history for its special effects. Now, fans of the original are getting a Twister sequel film, according to Deadline. Article continues...
A.V. Club
Ranking the greatest scream queens in film history
Whether they’re called scream queens, final girls, or some other variation on the term, the actresses who face off against horror’s most frightening creatures are most of all survivors—of the legacy of the films in which they have appeared, if not always in the films themselves. For every Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Freddy Krueger, there’s at least one performer—typically female—who lives long enough to win moviegoers’ hearts, even after theirs has been excavated, quite rudely, from their chest. They’re our proxies, our objects of affection, and sometimes our best selves, not simply enduring but prevailing over forces that frequently seem too evil or powerful to defeat.
Ralph Macchio’s Son Couldn’t Believe It When He Saw His Dad In A Teen Magazine For The First Time
The world may know and love Ralph Macchio since the 80s, but his kids had no idea their dad was famous, let alone cool, let alone a heartthrob. The Cobra Kai star, 60, visited Good Morning America on Monday, and recounted the moment his son, who was five years old at the time, saw his dad in teen magazines for the very first time, and his response is hilarious.
wegotthiscovered.com
A chair-jolting horror remake that transcended expectations is still going strong on its 20th anniversary
It’s certainly rare in horror for a movie that is beyond twenty years old to maintain the same vigor and vibrance that it once held during its initial era. And while notable horror classics like Halloween (1978) and The Exorcist (1973) miraculously achieved this golden accomplishment, it’s an even greater feat for a movie like The Ring (2002) — which effectively served as the American remake of Hideo Nakata’s iconic J-horror feature, Ringu (1998).
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
Collider
From 'Coraline' to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 10 Best Spooky Stop-Motion Movies
Stop-motion has become increasingly popular over the years, with the filmmaking technique providing a unique style that separates it from traditional animation. Usually using puppets, though in theory anything could be used, the objects are slowly moved in tiny increments, catching each movement one frame at a time. It is a very time-consuming style, but the effort is worth it when it all comes together in post-production.
'Friday the 13th' Jason Voorhees Stuntman Ted White Has Passed Away at 96
Especially before the days of CGI, the astounding stunts that moviegoers saw on-screen were almost entirely done by real people. The stuntmen and stuntwomen of Hollywood have risked life and limb to bring action to the big screen for generations now, and one of their most iconic faces has undoubtedly been Ted White, a stuntman and actor who worked with some of the biggest stars in film throughout his decades-long career.
Comments / 0