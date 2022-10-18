ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
wegotthiscovered.com

A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores

In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene

Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Rolling Stone

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Don't Blow Away! 'Twister' Is Finally Getting a Sequel Film

The original 1996 film Twister included an ensemble cast of Hollywood superstars playing amateur storm chasers. The project was the second-highest-grossing film of the year and cemented in film history for its special effects. Now, fans of the original are getting a Twister sequel film, according to Deadline. Article continues...
A.V. Club

Ranking the greatest scream queens in film history

Whether they’re called scream queens, final girls, or some other variation on the term, the actresses who face off against horror’s most frightening creatures are most of all survivors—of the legacy of the films in which they have appeared, if not always in the films themselves. For every Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Freddy Krueger, there’s at least one performer—typically female—who lives long enough to win moviegoers’ hearts, even after theirs has been excavated, quite rudely, from their chest. They’re our proxies, our objects of affection, and sometimes our best selves, not simply enduring but prevailing over forces that frequently seem too evil or powerful to defeat.
wegotthiscovered.com

A chair-jolting horror remake that transcended expectations is still going strong on its 20th anniversary

It’s certainly rare in horror for a movie that is beyond twenty years old to maintain the same vigor and vibrance that it once held during its initial era. And while notable horror classics like Halloween (1978) and The Exorcist (1973) miraculously achieved this golden accomplishment, it’s an even greater feat for a movie like The Ring (2002) — which effectively served as the American remake of Hideo Nakata’s iconic J-horror feature, Ringu (1998).
People

Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos

The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
Collider

From 'Coraline' to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 10 Best Spooky Stop-Motion Movies

Stop-motion has become increasingly popular over the years, with the filmmaking technique providing a unique style that separates it from traditional animation. Usually using puppets, though in theory anything could be used, the objects are slowly moved in tiny increments, catching each movement one frame at a time. It is a very time-consuming style, but the effort is worth it when it all comes together in post-production.
Distractify

'Friday the 13th' Jason Voorhees Stuntman Ted White Has Passed Away at 96

Especially before the days of CGI, the astounding stunts that moviegoers saw on-screen were almost entirely done by real people. The stuntmen and stuntwomen of Hollywood have risked life and limb to bring action to the big screen for generations now, and one of their most iconic faces has undoubtedly been Ted White, a stuntman and actor who worked with some of the biggest stars in film throughout his decades-long career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy