Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
The Monroe News

Spirit of the age in ’50s was far different than today

In the last century, playwright William Inge ("Picnic," "Bus Stop," "Come Back, Little Sheba") penned an appropriate line for our times: “Whoever marries himself to the spirit of this age will find himself a widower in the next.” This sentiment certainly rings true, and especially in this age of shotgun marriages. In the long...

