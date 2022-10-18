ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn names new football training facility, weight room

Auburn’s soon-arriving, state-of-the-art football facilities now have a name, as the AU athletics department announced Thursday that the program’s new training facility will be known as the Woltosz Football Performance Center, and its weight room will be named the Creel Family Player Development Lab. The Auburn University’s Board...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS ON PLAYOFF FRINGES

OPELIKA — Opelika hosted region foe Enterprise (EHS) at Bulldog Stadium last Friday night. First-year Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon returned to Opelika (OHS), where he started his coaching career as an assistant under then-coach Spence McCracken. Blackmon’s Wildcats beat Opelika, 22-14. The Bulldogs fall to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in region 2 with the loss.
OPELIKA, AL
High School Football PRO

Lanett, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barbour County High School football team will have a game with Lanett High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
LANETT, AL
opelikaobserver.com

A Fall Octoberfest for All

Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name

Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika’s 1st Annual Haunted Walking Tour

OPELIKA — By popular demand, the tour guides who brought our community the Haunted Auburn Walking Tour for the last decade have collaborated to bring Opelika’s Railroad Towns its newest fall event. Alabama Spectral Investigators are proud to announce the Opelika Haunted Walking Tour! Join local folklorist, paranormal investigator, artist and professional actor Brandon Stoker (Walking Dead, Zombieland 2), and his investigative partner — accredited historian, local author and paranormal investigator John-Mark Poe. With several decades of professional paranormal investigative experience under their belts and almost a decade leading the Haunted Auburn Walking tour, these experienced tour guides will lead you past downtown locations. They’ll share first-hand accounts from those who’ve experienced genuine paranormal phenomena that just couldn’t be explained. Many experiences reported have actually been verified by local professionals working in that district.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
AL.com

These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring

Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
OPELIKA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Former NBA Star to Invest $600M in an Alabama Beverage Hub

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct an advanced beverage production and distribution complex in Montgomery. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, said its Montgomery “beverage park” will create 280 full-time jobs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite

Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision

On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
AUBURN, AL

