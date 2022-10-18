OPELIKA — By popular demand, the tour guides who brought our community the Haunted Auburn Walking Tour for the last decade have collaborated to bring Opelika’s Railroad Towns its newest fall event. Alabama Spectral Investigators are proud to announce the Opelika Haunted Walking Tour! Join local folklorist, paranormal investigator, artist and professional actor Brandon Stoker (Walking Dead, Zombieland 2), and his investigative partner — accredited historian, local author and paranormal investigator John-Mark Poe. With several decades of professional paranormal investigative experience under their belts and almost a decade leading the Haunted Auburn Walking tour, these experienced tour guides will lead you past downtown locations. They’ll share first-hand accounts from those who’ve experienced genuine paranormal phenomena that just couldn’t be explained. Many experiences reported have actually been verified by local professionals working in that district.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO