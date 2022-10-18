Tigers Hold Off RSB, 1-0

Napavine eighth-grader Ava Wilson dribbles upfield against Adna Oct. 3.

Taking the long trek out to South Bend, the Napavine girls soccer team squeaked by Raymond-South Bend, 1-0, Monday night in league action.

After a scoreless first half, the Tigers’ Dani Tupuola scored in the 42nd minute off an assist from Hayden Kaut to take the lead, and the score remained 1-0 throughout.

RSB packed the box on the Tigers, and it wasn’t until a counterattack in that 42nd minute, where Kaut sent a nice cross toward the 18-yard line and Tupuola finished to help them earn the road victory.

“We just finally got the break we were looking for,” assistant coach Chris Tarabochia said. “RSB had the advantage of being on their own turf field, and they packed it in on us. They had seven in the box for the most part. Dani got double and triple teamed. Their defense can swallow you up, it was hard to get those scoring opportunities.”

The Tigers will look to keep it rolling in a league rivalry matchup against Adna at home this Wednesday. The Pirates won the last matchup against the Tigers, 3-2, earlier this season.