In ‘1776: The Musical’ the Drama of Democracy Rings Truer Than the Songs
It may be called 1776, but this Broadway revival has a predominant tang of its 1969 origin. Sprawling, bawdy, and ranging in the spirit of that era, and with a book (by Peter Stone) that is far more attention-commanding than its music and lyrics (Sherman Edwards), this Tony Award-winning musical has been revived on Broadway with a cast, the Roundabout Theatre Company/American Repertory Theater emphasize, that “includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender, and nonbinary.” White men may have hammered the Declaration of Independence into being, but this revival (American Airlines Theatre, to Jan....
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Judy Garland: Her Tragic Life And Death
She was born an icon, with her destiny sealed for stardom. At least that's how it seemed. Her name was Judy Garland, the beloved actress, singer, and dancer, best known for cinematic classics like The Wizard Of Oz (1936), Easter Parade (1948), and yes, A Star Is Born (the 1954 version).
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures to Produce ‘Devotion,’ Hannah Kent Book-to-Film Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
Dollhouse Pictures, production company founded by Krew Boylan, Rose Byrne, Jessica Carrera, Shannon Murphy and Gracie Otto, is to produce “Devotion,” a book-to-film adaptation of Hannah Kent’s bestselling novel of the same title. The production is in partnership with production and finance firm Storyd. The story narrates a love story between two young women in 1836 Prussia. On the verge of womanhood, the two outsiders find a kindred spirit in the other. Their Lutheran Christian community flees religious persecution in Europe and seeks resettlement and freedom in South Australia. The journey puts their faith and friendship under threat, but proves that...
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
Review: In buddy breakup drama 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' all's Farrell in love and war
It’s hardly an original insight to note that “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh’s caustic and mournful new movie, is also his latest work to give its location top billing. Longtime admirers of this British-Irish writer-director’s stage work know his fondness for regionally specific titles like “The Cripple of Inishmaan” and “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” two plays that — together with this film — form a loosely connected trilogy, tied together not by common characters but by common ground. If character is destiny in McDonagh’s work, then both are also inextricably tied to location and landscape. Here, as before, he draws us into an insular Irish enclave, where the air is thick with salty insults and bitter laughs, and cruelty seems to well up from the soil like highly acidic groundwater.
‘Creature’ Review: Asif Kapadia’s Film Of ‘Woyzeck’ Ballet Breathes New Life Into A Fiery Play [LFF]
When it first ran as an English National Ballet production in 2021, “Creature” received some fairly damning reviews from the UK theater critics. It was branded pitilessly inaccessible, muddled in its execution, and irredeemably gloomy in its outlook. A year later, and this invective could hardly be said to apply to Asif Kapadia’s new film adaption, whose shorter but otherwise faithful reproduction of its predecessor’s set design, choreography and poetic flourishes makes you wonder where—and by how much—those previous critics missed the mark.
‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ review: hilarious hillside comedy-drama for fans of ‘In Bruges’
Sometimes, words can sting far harder than a punch to the face. “I just don’t like you anymore,” says Brendan Gleeson’s fiddle player Colm in Martin McDonagh’s wondrous new fable, The Banshees of Inisherin. The target of this rancour is Pádraic (Colin Farrell), his best mate on the (fictional) island of Inisherin, off the coast of Ireland. Set in 1923, as the civil war rages on the mainland, the conflict on this small spit of land is every bit as combustible.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Notre-Dame’ On Netflix, A French Drama Built Around The 2019 Fire That Devastated The Famed Cathedral
On April 15, 2019, the roof of the famed Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris caught fire. It eventually destroyed the roof and collapsed the cathedral’s spire. But the Paris Fire Brigade had to fight the fire differently than they usually do, in an effort to preserve what they could on the centuries-old structure. A new Netflix drama is built around that fire, with a number of stories revolving around the complex blaze.
Cohen Film Collection Restoring More Merchant Ivory Classics, Including Duo’s First Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Cohen Film Collection is continuing its restorations of classic Merchant Ivory productions, among them 1963’s “The Householder,” the first film collaboration between Ismail Merchant and James Ivory. The classics label of Cohen Media Group, Cohen Film Collection is lining up the restorations of four titles that also...
‘Narcosis’ Review: The Netherlands’ Oscar Submission Puts a Sensitive Spin on Familiar Dramatic Territory
The particular limbo of grief, perennial fertile ground for drama, receives straightforward treatment in Narcosis, but with a poetic twist. Tracing the effect of a deep-sea diver’s death on his wife and children, writer-helmer Martijn de Jong infuses a standard template of family loss with a sense of mystery. Ocean exploration and the psychic abilities of the explorer’s widow are the story’s most unusual angles, and the restraint with which de Jong treats them is one of the film’s most effective qualities. The day-to-day takes on an understated eeriness that matches the unarticulated ache of the bereaved. De Jong’s debut feature,...
Nathan's Cinema Picks: 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)
Wong Kar-Wai's magnum opus, In the Mood for Love (2000), wraps up our weekly discussions of essential cinema viewings. Recently, I discussed the personal significance of Wong's filmography and the impact he's had on the filmmaking landscape. Throughout his illustrious career, Wong has provided cinemagoers with iconic films, painstakingly and passionately crafted with an emphasis on tone and atmosphere - adhering to the visceral components of filmmaking. His films often lack intricate plots, instead opting for simplified diegeses and multiplexed subtexts. In the Mood for Love may be his most emotionally complex endeavor, impressively utilizing non-diegetic melodies, exuberant shot compositions, radical subjective continuity editing, and fervidly charged thematic elements en route to creating one of the best romantic films ever made.
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
The Watcher Taps into the Art World’s Class-Anxious Caricatures
In 2018, a story by Reeves Wiedeman for New York magazine detailed the haunting account of a couple, who after buying a valuable home in a New Jersey suburb, became the targets of an anonymous stalker. Taunting Derek and Maria Broaddus via anonymous letters signed, “The Watcher,” the author delivered menacing references to their three children and specifics on their domestic lives gathered in drive-bys to the home. A fictionalized version of the saga is played out in a new Netflix limited series produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. It follows the descent of married couple, Dean and Nora Brannock...
How Netflix’s ‘Oni’ Uses Folk Songs, Taiko and 10 Different Flutes to Honor Japanese Culture
To composers Zach Johnston and Matteo Roberts, music is never an afterthought in storytelling. The duo, collectively known as Pep Magic, is behind the score of Netflix’s new animated series, “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale.” Based on Japanese folklore, it follows the story of Onari, a free-spirited girl living amongst gods and mythical creatures on Mount Kamigami. This includes her father Naridon, who wields his thunderous power through his taiko (“drum” in Japanese). Johnston and Roberts collaborated with creator-director Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi in the early stages of “Oni,” allowing music and visual concepts to directly inspire and enhance one another. “I think of visuals...
Susanna shares striking live video of Songs from Baudelaire & Piano and Elevation
Norwegian art rocker Susanna released her latest Baudelaire-inspired album Elevation in March
We studied the 'bibles' of jazz standards—and found sexism lurking in the strangest place
We are two female jazz singers, jazz researchers and lovers of jazz. And we have discovered jazz gave us another shared experience—sexism. We'd both experienced garden variety sexism. Wendy was asked by a male school principal if her recent marriage meant she would resign from teaching to start a family. Melissa received passionate advice from a male audience member to swap her comfortable outfit with a "glamorous dress" when she sang jazz.
