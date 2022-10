The NFL is "not going to back off of protecting the quarterback", following criticism of recent 'roughing the passer' penalties called in games. Roughing the passer penalties are called when an on-field official deems a defensive player to have made illegal contact with the quarterback. The NFL rulebook also notes: "When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the referee should always call roughing the passer."

2 DAYS AGO