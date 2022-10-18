Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: No match for Oilers' best
Andersen allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Andersen's brilliant start to the year came to a screeching halt with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each posting four-point games. This was Andersen's first loss of the year, and he's now allowed six goals on 87 shots. The 33-year-old netminder remains a strong fantasy option behind an excellent defense, so he should be capable of bouncing back from this rough outing.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores versus Kings
Rakell scored his second goal of the season against Los Angeles on Thursday. Rakell managed just four goals in his 19 games with the Penguins last season after coming over at the trade deadline. With a new long-term contract in hand, the 29-year-old Swede has kicked off the campaign with a pair of goals through the opening four contests. Paired with Evgeni Malkin on the Pens' second line, Rakell should continue to rack up points this year, making him a top-half fantasy target.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes trio of helpers
Tarasenko produced three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken. After a two-goal effort in the Blues' opener, Tarasenko played provider in the second game of the season. Two of his assists were primary, including on Justin Faulk's game-winner 2:10 into overtime. With five points, a plus-4 rating and eight shots on net through two contests, Tarasenko is showing that his career-best 82-point effort from last season was no fluke.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Unavailable against Ducks
Stralman won't be with the team to face Anaheim on Thursday as he is still dealing with visa issues, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman was apparently able to play when the Bruins were in Canada to play the Senators on Tuesday but is still working to resolve a visa issue within the United States and remained in Ottawa. Even if Stralman was available, he may have been a healthy scratch anyway with the return of Matt Grzleyck (shoulder) from injured reserve.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul
On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
Comments / 0