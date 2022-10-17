ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

1986 Mercury Cougar Pulled From Mississippi River

Soon this will be listed on Facebook Marketplace…. There’s something undeniably interesting about seeing an old car pulled out of a body of water it’s been hiding in for decades. That explains why so many are excited about seeing this 1986 Mercury Cougar which as been hanging out at the bottom of the Mississippi River for some time. It’s a lot worse for wear, sporting non-factory sunroof and other river modifications.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?

What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Field & Stream

The Best Fishing Deals at Bass Pro Shops’ Flash Sale This Week

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Stop what you’re doing, and try to forget about hunting season for one second. Bass Pro Shops just launched a flash sale on fishing and marine gear. It’s a small sale—only about 25...
gcaptain.com

Climate Change Decimates Alaska Snow Crab Fishery

By John Konrad (gCaptain) The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said this week that it had canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time ever. Authorities estimate that 90 percent of the population has been lost. Biologists say that the warming of the...
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Indiana

Catching a record largemouth bass is an obsession for some, a passion for others, and a spectacle for the general public. The largemouth bass is unquestionably America’s most popular gamefish and a fascinating top predator, providing an excellent fight and reaching quite an impressive size. Of course, defining “trophy” is a personal matter that often differs depending on where you fish. A 10-pounder will raise eyebrows in the southern hemisphere; however, in most northern states, 6 pounds is deemed a monster.
INDIANA STATE

