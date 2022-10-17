Read full article on original website
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
1986 Mercury Cougar Pulled From Mississippi River
Soon this will be listed on Facebook Marketplace…. There’s something undeniably interesting about seeing an old car pulled out of a body of water it’s been hiding in for decades. That explains why so many are excited about seeing this 1986 Mercury Cougar which as been hanging out at the bottom of the Mississippi River for some time. It’s a lot worse for wear, sporting non-factory sunroof and other river modifications.
'Monster': Tennessee Fisherman Catch Enormous Blue Catfish, Throws it Back
Micka Burkhart reeled in what is expected to be a record-breaking 118 pound fish on a 30-pound test line.
In a double whammy to Oregon’s commercial fleet, Alaska’s Bering king crab, snow crab seasons canceled
Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
Florida Fishermen Fight Off An Aggressive Alligator To Get A Tarpon Into The Net
Fishing in Florida ain’t for the faint of heart. Probably a bit more than these lads bargained for when fishing from a bridge, but hell, in that neck of the woods maybe they are on their toes a bit more for this kind of stuff. Alligators are one cool...
Photos show the Mississippi River is so low that it's grounding barges, disrupting the supply chain, and revealing a 19th-century shipwreck
Barges are cutting their cargo, engineers are emergency dredging, and sea water is pushing its way up a historically low Mississippi River.
Ohio Fishermen Nearly Get A Beatdown After Stuffing Their Fish With 8 Pounds Of Sinkers At Lake Erie Fishing Tournament
A video has gone viral of anglers Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan at the Lake Erie Walleye Tour fishing tournament in Cleveland, Ohio. And not for good reasons. The two stuffed their prize fish with eight pounds of lead egg sinkers, and were caught doing it. “Chase Cominsky and Jake...
The Best Fishing Deals at Bass Pro Shops’ Flash Sale This Week
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Stop what you’re doing, and try to forget about hunting season for one second. Bass Pro Shops just launched a flash sale on fishing and marine gear. It’s a small sale—only about 25...
Image From Space Shows Mississippi River Like You've Never Seen It Before
The colorful radar image, taken over a period of about three weeks, shows how the landscape around the river changes with time.
Does Alaska's canceled snow crab season impact Maine lobsters?
MAINE, USA — Lobster is synonymous with Maine, but after reading the news that Alaska canceled its snow crab season last week, some people might have questions about the potential impacts on lobsters in the Gulf of Maine. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab...
Trout Fishing in the West Isn’t Doomed—If You’re Willing to Work for It
THE SUN BEATS DOWN and sweat drips off our heads as we unload rented llamas from a borrowed trailer on the west side of Wyoming’s Wind River Range. Dust puffs off the llamas’ coats and sticks to everything: our packs, our tents, and our rod tubes. Our luggage...
Alaska Cancels Snow Crab Season After Billions of Crabs Go Missing
On October 10, the Alaska Department of Game and Fish canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time ever. It also canceled Bristol Bay red king crab season for the second year in a row. The announcement came after a population survey revealed an alarming decline in snow crab numbers.
gcaptain.com
Climate Change Decimates Alaska Snow Crab Fishery
By John Konrad (gCaptain) The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said this week that it had canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time ever. Authorities estimate that 90 percent of the population has been lost. Biologists say that the warming of the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Indiana
Catching a record largemouth bass is an obsession for some, a passion for others, and a spectacle for the general public. The largemouth bass is unquestionably America’s most popular gamefish and a fascinating top predator, providing an excellent fight and reaching quite an impressive size. Of course, defining “trophy” is a personal matter that often differs depending on where you fish. A 10-pounder will raise eyebrows in the southern hemisphere; however, in most northern states, 6 pounds is deemed a monster.
