Nashville, TN

Nashville Symphony to Celebrate Ol’ Blue Eyes with Sinatra and Beyond

 3 days ago

Singer, pianist and songwriter Tony DeSare to perform classic hits alongside Nashville Symphony November 10 through 12

Nashville Symphony is excited to present “Sinatra and Beyond with Tony DeSare,” happening November 10 through 12. These performances will feature singer, pianist and songwriter Tony DeSare with the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/Sinatra .

Celebrate the wondrous musical legacy of Ol’ Blue Eyes in this show packed with beloved songs like “Come Fly with Me,” “New York, New York,” “My Way,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” “One for My Baby,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Night and Day” and so many more. Called “two parts Frank Sinatra and one part Billy Joel,” Tony DeSare delivers a fresh take on old-school class in this outstanding, critically acclaimed tribute.

Tony DeSare performs with infectious joy, wry playfulness and robust musicality. Named a Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat magazine, DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas headlining with Don Rickles and major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old school class around the globe.

DeSare has four top ten Billboard jazz albums under his belt and has been featured on the CBS Early Show , NPR, A Prairie Home Companion , and the Today Show . DeSare has also collaborated with YouTube icons Postmodern Jukebox. DeSare’s most recent release, Lush Life , debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Chart.

Notwithstanding his critically acclaimed turns as a singer and pianist, DeSare is also an accomplished award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest but also wrote the theme songs for My Date With Drew and several broadcast commercials and has composed the soundtracks for the Hallmark Channel’s Love Always, Santa , Lifetime’s Nanny Nightmare and Lifetime’s new A Welcome Home Christmas.

His sound is romantic, swinging and sensual, but what sets DeSare apart is his ability to write original material that sounds fresh and contemporary, yet pays homage to the Great American Songbook. His compositions include a wide range of romantic, funny and soulful sounds that can be found on his top-selling recordings.

Great seats are available starting at $53 (while supplies last, additional fees apply).

Performance Details:

Tony DeSare

Nashville Symphony

Enrico Lopez-Yañez, Conductor

Thursday, November 10 at 7:00pm

Friday, November 11 at 8:00pm

Saturday, November 12 at 8:00pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

1 Symphony Place

Nashville, TN 37201

Tickets for Sinatra and Beyond may be purchased online at nashvillesymphony.org/sinatra or via phone at 615-687-6400

