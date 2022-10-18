ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Realtor Dexter Quito Hosts Ribbon Cutting

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

Dexter Quito, Realtor hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on September 20th to celebrate his career.  The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

Dexter Quito is a relator with Berkshire Hathaway. When Dexter’s name goes on a real estate sign, it means something. It’s a promise of trust, integrity, stability, longevity and the highest standards of work. Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Dexter as a member. Learn more about Dexter Quito on his Facebook Page .

Pictured with Dexter Quito family and friends is Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Curt Baker, Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Chamber Vice President Membership & Finance Andrea Wilke, Senator Mark Pody, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

