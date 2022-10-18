ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Join the 7th President 7K at The Hermitage

A first-time race across the property that Andrew Jackson once called home will be held at 8 a.m., Sat., October 22. The 7th President 7k is a collaboration between Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage and Fleet Feet Mt. Juliet. The course includes both paved pathways and fields as participants see more than 4 miles of the landscape making up this 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark. All proceeds from the race support the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

“We could not be more excited to host the 7th President 7k on The Hermitage property and are thrilled to be working in conjunction with Fleet Feet,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “Not only will participants have the opportunity to run on a presidential site, they will also be able to run on a unique course that includes both paved pathways and fields as it winds near Tulip Grove Mansion, the Hermitage Church and ends at The Hermitage mansion. This will be a wonderful way to see part of the property on what should be a perfect fall morning.”

“Fleet Feet is all about possibilities, and one of our core tenets is to provide ways for runners to succeed in reaching their fitness goals,” said Krista Dugosh, owner of Fleet Feet Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet. “We are thrilled to partner with Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage for this 7k. We cannot think of a more unique course for runners than this presidential site that sits right in our backyard and are excited to see all of the participants who will join us for it.”

Registration for the race is $40 for those 16 years of age and older and $25 for those 15 and younger. Participants who register by October 5 will receive a challenge coin, T-shirt and one Grounds Pass to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, valid through December 31, 2022.

To register or for more information, visit www.thehermitage.com/event/7th-president-7k-run/ .

About Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage
Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, The Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. Today, The Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with more than 20 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of more than 230,000 annual visitors. For more information, visit www.thehermitage.com .

