ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reece Topley injury doubt for England ahead of T20 World Cup opener

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dGsF_0id7RV9k00

Sam Curran feels England are straining at the leash to start the T20 World Cup but Reece Topley has emerged as an injury scare ahead of their first match against Afghanistan.

Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon so he did not feature in their final warm-up against Pakistan.

England announced Topley “will be assessed throughout this week” and are hopeful of a swift recovery, but they do have Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson on standby if the issue proves to be more serious.

It is an unwanted headache for England as they travel to Perth to take on Afghanistan on Saturday, with Topley becoming an increasingly dependable figure in the white-ball ranks since the turn of the year.

The 6ft 7in left-arm seamer has taken 17 wickets in 16 T20s in 2022 and can bowl anywhere in an innings, with an economy rate of 7.8 impressive given he operates mainly in the powerplay at the death.

Curran and David Willey are England’s other left-armers in their 15-strong squad so they are unlikely to this weekend risk Topley, who has overcome multiple stress fractures in his back during his career.

Curran is expected to be in England’s XI against Afghanistan, irrespective of whether Topley features, and believes they are tracking well after an improvement in results recently following a disappointing summer.

England recorded a 4-3 win in Pakistan and then thrashed the same opponents by six wickets in a low-key practice match on Monday, having also beaten World Cup hosts and defending champions Australia 2-0.

We're definitely ready now (for the T20 World Cup)

“We’re definitely ready now,” Curran said. “We’re feeling like we’re almost not peaking but we’re playing good cricket, (as shown in winning series against) Pakistan and Australia then this game.

“We’re really excited, hopefully with a couple of good training sessions in Perth, come the weekend we’ll be good.”

Curran, who was ruled out of last year’s World Cup a couple of weeks before it got under way with a stress fracture in his lower back, had some success against Australia bowling the 18th and 20th overs.

Renowned for his habit of being front and centre in the crucial moments of a game, Curran demonstrated his all-round ability with an unbeaten 33 off 14 balls against Pakistan on Monday.

Moved up to sixth in the order, one spot higher than where he is likely to bat against Afghanistan if he is selected, Curran showed he is quite adept at the finishing role with a cluster of boundaries.

While batting towards the end of an innings is regarded as one of the most difficult aspects to perfect in T20 cricket, Curran revealed he takes his cues from those above him.

“It’s very challenging but it’s just a role you’ve got to enjoy,” Curran said. “Guys like Moeen (Ali), (Liam) Livingstone, Harry Brook are experienced in that middle-over phase so they help me through it.

“You’ve got to train maybe in a certain way, (try to) predict what you’re going to face. You see the way Livi plays, he knows his role, he knows he’s going to come in and be attacking.

“There will be some days where it doesn’t work, some days where it does. We knew we could get something out of this game (against Pakistan) but the way we played was really impressive.”

While England go into the World Cup in buoyant mood after recent results, Curran warned against complacency given the first two days have already produced a couple of shocks, with Scotland upsetting the West Indies, the 2012 and 2016 champions, a day after Namibia stunned Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka.

“You take confidence from (winning) but at the same time, you’ve seen some of the results already at the World Cup,” Curran added. “It’s a T20 format, anything could happen.

“Afghanistan are a side that are extremely skilful, they’ve got a world-class players who can win you games by themselves. We know it’s going to be a really tough opening game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alex Hales taking confidence from stellar BBL record ahead of T20 World Cup

Alex Hales draws comfort from his past success in Australia, knowing he has “the game and the record” to hit form at any point for England at the T20 World Cup. The biggest factor in Hales being selected ahead of Phil Salt to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler for the recent T20 series win over Australia was because of his reputation in the Big Bash League.
newschain

Ben Stokes criticises ‘stupid’ size of boundary markers after Reece Topley blow

Ben Stokes criticised the “stupid” size of cricket’s boundary marking sponges after they caused Reece Topley’s injury which ruled him out of England’s T20 World Cup. During a fielding drill before England’s final warm-up against Pakistan at Brisbane on Monday, Topley suffered ligament damage to his left ankle after stepping on a padded cushion and landing awkwardly.
newschain

The key talking points ahead of England’s T20 World Cup opener

England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Saturday in Perth. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key areas of discussion ahead of their opening game. A bad trip for Topley. Reece Topley did not feature in last year’s tournament after joining the squad...
newschain

Holders Australia score 15 tries in ruthless thrashing of Scotland

Australia kicked off the second round of matches in the 2021 World Cup in ominous fashion with a merciless 84-0 rout of Scotland in Coventry. The Kangaroos showed their ruthless streak against their outclassed opponents, running in 15 tries without reply, four of them from pacey winger Josh Addo-Carr, in front of a 10,276 crowd at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
newschain

Woman charged with assault after boy allegedly hit with canoe paddle

A woman has been charged months after an incident in which a boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle. Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 15. Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate,...
newschain

Suspect caught by members of public after woman stabbed in coffee shop

Members of the public chased and caught an alleged knifeman after a woman was stabbed in a west London coffee shop. The woman, in her 30s, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital following the attack at a cafe in Edgware Road on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery. Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday. Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether...
newschain

Dejan Kulusevski setback adds to Tottenham’s injury woes in attack

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has admitted to being worried about Dejan Kulusevski’s injury situation and joked further problems in attack will force him out of retirement. The Sweden international has not played for Spurs since September 17 after he sustained a hamstring issue whilst away on national team...
newschain

Headless body murder trial jurors told they can consider manslaughter charge

Jurors have been told they can consider if a woman cut off her vulnerable friend’s head and disposed of the body, but had not meant to kill her. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her home in Wembley, north London, before wheeling her body away in a large suitcase on June 11 last year.
newschain

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence. She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy