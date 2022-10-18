The Central Valley FFA Chapter is located in rural Greeley, Nebraska. The chapter consists of 65 students; grades 7-12. We have two FFA advisors, Mrs. Freeman and Ms. Wright. Mrs. Freeman has been a FFA advisor for three years. Two years in Indiana, and this will be her first year at Central Valley. Mrs. Freeman grew up on a beef and crop farm in Northern Indiana. She attended the University of Kentucky for her undergraduate in Agricultural Education and graduated May of 2020. Mrs. Freeman’s favorite FFA activities are soil judging and leadership retreats. Her favorite part of being a FFA advisor is being able to help students accomplish their goals in life and advocating for the agricultural industry.

