Critter handling needs human planning
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. – When handling cattle, the human element often has the most effect on animal behavior, according to Bill Halfman. Halfman is a beef-outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. He came recently to a cow-calf workshop held on the Jimmy and Amy Ellis farm west of Independence.
State fair winner enjoys baking for all occasions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When Cindy Paulson’s sons entered her into the Iowa State Fair baking competition five years ago, it came as a surprise. When she won the competition, it was anything but a surprise to her friends and family. “My sons discussed it and called me...
Soybean harvest wraps up by moonlight
Dancin’ in the moonlight. Everybody’s feelin’ warm and right. It’s such a fine and natural sight. Everybody’s harvesting in the moonlight!. That was the trend for getting the soybeans out. We were subject to a few red flag warnings, and that put a stop to the harvest during the daytime. But once the harvest moon came out, and the winds went down, we fired up and spent a good amount of time under the moonlight.
Late planting, soil variety mean harvest takes patience
HERMANN, Mo. — Brightly colored fall foliage formed the backdrop as Aaron and Kenneth Schmidt harvested a field of soybeans in southern Montgomery County near Hermann. Aaron Schmidt was running the grain trucks while his dad, Kenneth, was running the combine. On Oct. 10, Aaron Schmidt said they had...
4-H Camp facilities gone but memories hold on
The devastating fire at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp near Halsey, Neb., was more than the loss of buildings. For some, a dream ended. This dream was shared by the builders who pieced together the great wooden beams of Eppley Lodge and the community members who kept the facilities in pristine condition.
Centennial barn has day in limelight
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. – A 100-year-old butter-yellow barn recently was the star of the show on the grounds of the Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson. The Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration held Sept. 17 presented an opportunity to reflect on the history of the dairy farm, now 133 years old. About 400 people attended the event.
Corn yields come through after wet spring, dry summer
NASHVILLE, Ill. — Chris Kollmann started shelling corn in the last week of September. Three weeks later he still had a smile on his face. Like many farmers in the region, he battled a wet spring and suffered planting delays. Then rains didn’t always come when they were needed.
Fall work starts at Miller farm after frost
WILLISTON, N.D. – With harvest in the books for another year, the Millers have turned their attention to fall work as dropping temperatures on Oct. 6 resulted in a hard frost across their farm fields. “It was 26 degrees at the farm two night ago. We could see frost...
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Good yields despite dry season in Southeast Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — The yield monitor was giving good reports for Michael Vittetoe as he ran his combine through his Washington County field in early October. Vittetoe was moving through a field of non-GMO corn, and despite a dry second half of the year, yields were staying high, averaging between 230 and 240 bushels per acre.
Circle Gichigamiing for surprising markets
THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada – Many people are surprised to find a vibrant community of farmers, market gardeners and artisans in far-northern Wisconsin. They think of the area close to Lake Superior’s south shore as a cold and barren place with snow on the ground for 10 or more months each year. Surely there could be little agriculture even farther north – north of Wisconsin.
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
Celebrate fall in Wisconsin
OPINION Fall is a glorious time of year in Wisconsin. From the leaves changing color to the plethora of local events and outdoor recreational activities that abound, there is something for everyone. As we move forward we will be having fewer and fewer hours of sunlight. As we feel the...
Will winter bring drought relief?
With drought plaguing large swaths of Nebraska and Kansas, the latest winter forecast is offering little certainty that relief is on the way. “Drought is already deeply entrenched across the nation’s mid-section, including much of Kansas, Nebraska, and portions of neighboring states,” USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said. In...
Rainfall just right for Northeast Iowa
GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Average rainfall was just what the doctor ordered for Northeast Iowa farmer Ryan Oberbroeckling. The Clayton County, Iowa, farmer said getting just the right amount of rain in his area is producing positive results through the first weeks of harvest. “Yields I’ve seen have been really,...
Central Valley FFA makes big impact in a small community
The Central Valley FFA Chapter is located in rural Greeley, Nebraska. The chapter consists of 65 students; grades 7-12. We have two FFA advisors, Mrs. Freeman and Ms. Wright. Mrs. Freeman has been a FFA advisor for three years. Two years in Indiana, and this will be her first year at Central Valley. Mrs. Freeman grew up on a beef and crop farm in Northern Indiana. She attended the University of Kentucky for her undergraduate in Agricultural Education and graduated May of 2020. Mrs. Freeman’s favorite FFA activities are soil judging and leadership retreats. Her favorite part of being a FFA advisor is being able to help students accomplish their goals in life and advocating for the agricultural industry.
Thank your volunteer fire fighters
We’re doing the “Harvest Hussle,” the annual dance that requires all participants to synchronize their movements and rhythm to execute a perfectly timed harvest!. I’ve been practicing that for a few decades now and it seems like we have to add a few new steps every season and relearn the tune. Every morning, it requires a good ear to hear how the tune is changing and a good eye to see where all the steps need to be adjusted.
Montana increases acres dedicated to growing seed potatoes
The number of acres dedicated to growing seed potatoes in Montana has grown in the last year, as the 2022 harvest is valued at $70-$80 million. With potato harvest right around the corner, Larry Krum, commodity services program manager for the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA), said there has been growth in the seed potato sector.
It’s been hot all over
The summer of 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record, according to data received from the European Commission’s (EC) satellite monitor. The EC notes nearly two-thirds of the continent experienced drought, backed by scientists who say it could be the region’s worst drought in 500 years. When we...
Drop in yields nothing to ‘cry about’ after outstanding 2021
FLORA, Ill. — Planting was wet. Harvest was dry. Corn is good. That pretty well sums up the season for Mike Kitley, who farms in Clay County. “It’s been a dry fall. We got really dry in August,” he said. “That cut a lot of bean yields. But corn is excellent.”
