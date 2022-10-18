Read full article on original website
laloyolan.com
Team behind "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" visits LMU
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, students walked out of the Mayer Theater, drying the tears running down their cheeks and laughing hysterically with friends while recalling what they just watched. It takes a special film to garner that kind of reaction. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” released in June of 2022, tugs at each of your heartstrings and paints a smile on your face throughout the whole movie.
laloyolan.com
Fernando Guerra advocates for LMU students to vote at Justice on Tap
On Oct. 6, Fernando Guerra, professor of political science and Chicana/o Latina/o studies, received a text message from the secretary of state informing him that his vote-by-mail ballot for the state midterm election should be arriving in the mail soon. Before the day’s end, he walked to his mailbox, where he found a thick booklet that had the Voter Bill of Rights and a list stating all the propositions in California.
laloyolan.com
BREAKING: LMU acquires new presidential residence worth $5.75 million
LMU purchased a 5,452-square-foot house this summer for $5.75 million, according to multiple realty sites. This afternoon, the University confirmed its purpose and designation as "Crimson House" — to be utilized as a residence for LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. “to support the president’s externally facing duties.”
laloyolan.com
Indigenous Peoples’ Day sparks conversation about Indigenous culture on campus
The second Monday of October has historically been recognized as Columbus Day, commemorating Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas in 1492. However, many communities have since acknowledged this popular holiday as a time to recognize, celebrate and mourn Indigenous people and their experiences. Specifically following a 2021 White House proclamation, the second Monday of October is officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
laloyolan.com
How to up your game: Advice from LMU's finest pickup artists
For many students, the biggest challenge that comes with college is flirting. "How do you chat with someone you’re interested in without completely embarrassing yourself or bringing up that one time you threw up an entire Thomas the Tank Engine figurine in second grade" was actually the second most searched query on Bing last year, so it’s fair to say that flirting is a pretty popular predicament.
laloyolan.com
What are the vegan dining options on campus?
Unless you are cooking, eating vegan on campus can be challenging and nonintuitive. This week, the Life + Arts section set out to find just how difficult it is to be vegan while dining at LMU. I am not vegan, so I never thought the difficulties vegans face when navigating campus until I had my vegan friend visit LMU for the Autumn Day weekend.
laloyolan.com
Forget parking, we need better alternative transportation
Parking has long been a contentious issue at LMU, with many students demanding that the number of available parking spaces on campus supply be increased. According to statistics shared by LMU’s Director of Parking and Transportation, Gary Bolton, there are 6,134 parking permits, but only 4,422 parking spots. Despite this, Bolton claims that “there is plenty of parking in University Hall P2 and P3.”
laloyolan.com
Paper assignments ditched in favor of a rock and scissors curriculum
In a world where paper assignments have reigned supreme, it has taken educators a long time to discover an obvious truth: scissors beats paper. In response to paper’s low position on the arts-and-crafts totem pole, the scissor race began. Across campus, professors were quick to remove all traces of paper assignments in favor of a curriculum featuring scissors. Additionally, rocks have been added to in-class instruction to fend off any additional contrarians who might disagree with the instructional modification.
laloyolan.com
Don't expect change if you're too lazy to vote
As Los Angeles approaches the midterm elections, I find myself once again losing faith in my peers to execute their civic duty. Voting is impactful, important and integral to maintaining the thin illusion of a functional cooperative with which we’ve dubbed society — especially as college students in one of the richest districts in LA, there is absolutely no excuse (for those who are able) to lazily wave off voting.
laloyolan.com
Puff, puff, pass: LMU students should be able to smoke weed on campus
LMU students don't have to journey far to participate in California's recreational marijuana market. However, students should not anticipate bringing their purchases back to their dorm rooms or anywhere on campus anytime soon. The question is, why? Even as a Jesuit institution, we have an on-campus bar for students and...
laloyolan.com
Men's golf stays determined while in the rough
Last season, LMU men's golf finished in top form, completing their schedule tied for first in the West Coast Conference Championships. This year, the Lions just closed out their fourth tournament of the season, the Wolf Pack Classic, finishing tied for eighth out of 12 teams. Despite the slow start, they remain positive ahead of season's second half.
