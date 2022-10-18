Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Kalus proposes ‘short-term’ solutions for RIPTA driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus addressed the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s driver shortage on Tuesday. During a press conference, Kalus outlined “short-term, yet immediate” solutions to the driver shortage. The Republican said she would work with RIPTA to find retired bus...
klkntv.com
It’s deadline day for anyone in Nebraska registering to vote by mail or online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Election Commissioner is reminding everyone that Friday is the last day for mail-in and online voter registration. Dave Shively says voters can register online as long as you have a valid Nebraska Driver’s License or State Identification card. You’ll have to...
klkntv.com
Families of former Nebraska prisoners with autism say ‘things need to change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Nebraska families of former inmates say services for disabilities throughout the state need to improve, especially for people with autism. Brenda Mae Stinson and Scott Shafer both have sons with autism and mental health problems. Both sons have also been in and out of the prison system.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans hear about voter ID, minimum wage initiatives before election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The last public hearings on Nebraska’s voter ID and minimum wage initiatives were held Tuesday at the State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen is required under state law to host public hearings in each of Nebraska’s congressional districts before the election. Tuesday’s...
klkntv.com
Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Cattlemen offers funds for ranchers affected by Bovee Fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Beef cattle producers affected by the Bovee Fire are being offered relief funds through the Nebraska Cattlemen. The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund said it is accepting donations through Nov. 30 and applications through Dec. 31. The funds will help cover items that insurance and...
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
klkntv.com
Dia de los Muertos, movies, pancakes and more happening in Nebraska this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend is gearing up to be much warmer than the season average, and we’ve compiled a list of great ways to enjoy it. Good Life Halfsy – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. The Good Life Halfsy is Nebraska’s biggest and best half-marathon and takes...
klkntv.com
Warm and quiet through the weekend
While Thursday morning may be starting off on a chilly note in a few areas, that will certainly not be the case for the rest of the day. We’re looking at high temperatures in the middle and upper-70s across the area – much higher than Wednesday’s 60s. The day will feature lots of sunshine, with a few waves of high clouds drifting in from the north.
klkntv.com
Unseasonably warm through the weekend
Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday. Highs will rise into the 80s for much of the area, and sunshine will prevail for another day. Some high clouds may float overhead at times. The very warm air is showing no signs of leaving as we venture into the weekend. Saturday...
