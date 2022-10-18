ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

klkntv.com

Kalus proposes ‘short-term’ solutions for RIPTA driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus addressed the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority’s driver shortage on Tuesday. During a press conference, Kalus outlined “short-term, yet immediate” solutions to the driver shortage. The Republican said she would work with RIPTA to find retired bus...
PROVIDENCE, RI
klkntv.com

Nebraskans hear about voter ID, minimum wage initiatives before election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The last public hearings on Nebraska’s voter ID and minimum wage initiatives were held Tuesday at the State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen is required under state law to host public hearings in each of Nebraska’s congressional districts before the election. Tuesday’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Ballot measure could help Nebraska airports land more airlines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It is uncommon for things to pass unanimously in the Nebraska Legislature, but Amendment 1 gained support from every senator last session and will now be on the ballot in November. Many hope that the constitutional amendment, coined Grow Nebraska, will aid the growth of...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Cattlemen offers funds for ranchers affected by Bovee Fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Beef cattle producers affected by the Bovee Fire are being offered relief funds through the Nebraska Cattlemen. The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund said it is accepting donations through Nov. 30 and applications through Dec. 31. The funds will help cover items that insurance and...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Warm and quiet through the weekend

While Thursday morning may be starting off on a chilly note in a few areas, that will certainly not be the case for the rest of the day. We’re looking at high temperatures in the middle and upper-70s across the area – much higher than Wednesday’s 60s. The day will feature lots of sunshine, with a few waves of high clouds drifting in from the north.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Unseasonably warm through the weekend

Temperatures will continue to warm on Friday. Highs will rise into the 80s for much of the area, and sunshine will prevail for another day. Some high clouds may float overhead at times. The very warm air is showing no signs of leaving as we venture into the weekend. Saturday...
LINCOLN, NE

