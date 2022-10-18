Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
Keanu Reeves Knows Exactly Which Marvel Superhero He Would Love To Play
The actor's pick perfectly aligns with one of his passions in life.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
International Business Times
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]
A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
ETOnline.com
Joseph Baena Details Support From Mother & Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger After ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)
Joseph Baena's journey on Dancing With the Stars may have come to an end earlier than he would have hoped, but he's very happy with how far he's come and what he's learned about himself. Joseph and his pro partner, season 30 champion Daniella Karagach, spoke with ET shortly after...
BET
Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”
Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
Anna Faris Names Director She Says Touched Her Inappropriately On The Set
The former "Mom" star revealed the filmmaker's identity after previously withholding his name.
Lupita Nyong'o didn't want Chadwick Boseman recast in 'Black Panther' sequel either
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Lupita Nyong'o supported Marvel's decision not to recast the superhero after Chadwick Boseman died. But she won't reveal if she's the new superhero.
Sources Allege Ezra Miller ‘Weaponizes’ Their Gender Identity When Someone ‘Pisses Them Off’
With allegations of groomer and abuse surrounding the actor, many sources also allege that Ezra Miller his self-described 'queer' identity at others.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
Comments / 0