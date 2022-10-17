ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
dayton247now.com

Graham asks Supreme Court to block subpoena from Georgia grand jury

WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. Lindsey Graham asked the Supreme Court to step in on Friday to stop him from having to testify in front of a grand jury in Georgia investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. A three-judge panel on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
GEORGIA STATE

