kusi.com

Arnie Levine: “Homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arnie Levine is running for Mayor of El Cajon in the 2022 Midterms. He is a San Diego local who has worked in real-estate since 1986. “El Cajon residents deserve higher standards. Sadly, mostly in the past decade, the onset of issues such as homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life in our once revived and reputable city,” Arnie Levine wrote on his webpage.
KPBS

San Diego schools test results confirm pandemic learning loss

More than a year of closed classrooms and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on student academic performance in the San Diego Unified School District. The most recent state standardized test scores show sharp drops in math and English standards, erasing gains that were made...
Coast News

Local officials react to uproar over queer Halloween event

ENCINITAS — Local officials are reacting to an unfolding uproar in Encinitas over a school district’s decision to post an online flyer advertising a queer Halloween party. Last week, parents at ​​the Encinitas Unified School District organized a protest after an advertisement for Boo Bash, the “queerest free Halloween party for youth and families,” on the school district’s website via PeachJar, a digital hub for events and communications.
News 8 KFMB

Helping Save Lives | Walk like MADD

Sheriff's Traffic Services talks about the Walk like MADD event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7 a.m. at San Diego City College. Visit: walklikemadd.org.
San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
coolsandiegosights.com

Lots of activity on San Diego’s waterfront!

Right now there is a whole lot of construction activity along downtown San Diego’s waterfront. Today, during a walk along the Embarcadero, anyone could observe new buildings rising, an aircraft carrier’s hull being inspected, a cruise ship pier being reinforced, and an iconic San Diego landmark being painted!
kusi.com

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
