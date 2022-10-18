Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
Voices for Children honors 'CASA of the Year', Carlsbad resident, for service to youth in foster care
CASA volunteers are trained and supported by Voices for Children. This year, Tim Riley was honored for a decade of service helping youth in foster care in San Diego.
kusi.com
Arnie Levine: “Homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arnie Levine is running for Mayor of El Cajon in the 2022 Midterms. He is a San Diego local who has worked in real-estate since 1986. “El Cajon residents deserve higher standards. Sadly, mostly in the past decade, the onset of issues such as homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life in our once revived and reputable city,” Arnie Levine wrote on his webpage.
KPBS
San Diego schools test results confirm pandemic learning loss
More than a year of closed classrooms and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on student academic performance in the San Diego Unified School District. The most recent state standardized test scores show sharp drops in math and English standards, erasing gains that were made...
Coast News
Local officials react to uproar over queer Halloween event
ENCINITAS — Local officials are reacting to an unfolding uproar in Encinitas over a school district’s decision to post an online flyer advertising a queer Halloween party. Last week, parents at the Encinitas Unified School District organized a protest after an advertisement for Boo Bash, the “queerest free Halloween party for youth and families,” on the school district’s website via PeachJar, a digital hub for events and communications.
Full weekend rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego starts at midnight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans can expect a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego this weekend, starting at midnight, for regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on...
countynewscenter.com
County and Tri-City Healthcare Break Ground on New Psychiatric Facility in North County
The County and Tri-City Healthcare celebrated the groundbreaking today of the new Tri-City Psychiatric Health Facility in Oceanside. Located at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus, the new 13,560 square foot, 16-bed facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care to address the region’s need for behavioral health services.
Brother speaks about murder of Justin Ferguson, 16, in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — We're hearing from the family of 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death this week at an Oceanside park. Police arrested a suspect, but the motive remains a mystery. Eddy Furguson, 20, has fond memories his younger brother, Justin Ferguson, who was the middle child in...
Woman blinded in jail settles with San Diego County for $4.35 million
SAN DIEGO — A woman who blinded herself in jail while under the influence of drugs as a deputy watched will receive $4.35 million in a settlement with San Diego County, her lawyer said. Tanya Suarez had sued the county alleging jail staff failed to protect her from harming...
News 8 KFMB
Helping Save Lives | Walk like MADD
Sheriff's Traffic Services talks about the Walk like MADD event on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7 a.m. at San Diego City College. Visit: walklikemadd.org.
News 8 KFMB
Oceanside looking to open a dog beach
Oceanside is looking into opening a dog beach. It would be the 5th in San Diego County.
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
Oceanside residents push back against potential 500,000 sq. ft. warehouse project
They say the building would bring more traffic and noise pollution to their area.
Firefighters halt spread of East County brush fire
A brush fire that broke out Thursday in the Rancho San Diego area is now under control, first responders said.
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
coolsandiegosights.com
Lots of activity on San Diego’s waterfront!
Right now there is a whole lot of construction activity along downtown San Diego’s waterfront. Today, during a walk along the Embarcadero, anyone could observe new buildings rising, an aircraft carrier’s hull being inspected, a cruise ship pier being reinforced, and an iconic San Diego landmark being painted!
kusi.com
San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook
Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Cesar Chavez’s ‘favorite musician’ remembered in PBS film
The film is called "Singing Our Way to Freedom." It chronicles the life and music of Chicano musician Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, who traveled extensively with Cesar Chavez in the 60s and 70s.
