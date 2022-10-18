Read full article on original website
Related
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Phys.org
In the transition to high school, eighth graders who move to a new building were less delinquent than peers who stayed
Levels of crime and delinquency vary considerably with age, peaking around age 15 before diminishing considerably by the mid- to late-20s. As youth's involvement in delinquency rises, most transition from middle school to high school, typically at a new location. A new study of middle and high school students examined...
Children whose parents lack warmth more likely to grow up obese, study finds
Children whose parents lack warmth are more likely to grow up overweight or obese, according to the first study of its kind. The effects of different parenting styles on children’s weight have been determined for the first time – and suggest parental warmth is key to a healthy weight, researchers at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, the biennial congress of the World Obesity Federation, will say on Wednesday.
Phys.org
Online program to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress, study shows
An innovative programme to support children with reading difficulties helped them make significant progress when used online, new analysis shows. Own-Voice Intensive Phonics (OVIP) approach is a computer-assisted instruction system which has already been shown to be effective as part of face-to-face tuition as part of previous research. The first...
Phys.org
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, "Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison," education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes—it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching.
Phys.org
Does bias exist in online learning?
As remote learning becomes commonplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic, little research has explored teacher bias in these virtual spaces. But a published study led by USC Rossier Associate Professor Yasemin Copur-Gencturk now suggests educators' unconscious judgments in an online environment can deepen inequities. The report, "Teacher bias in the virtual...
Exton Private School Among U.S. Schools Where Mental Health, Wellbeing Are as Important as Academic Success
Image via Church Farm School. Church Farm School in Exton is one of the few schools in the United States that puts just as much emphasis on mental health and wellbeing as they do on academic excellence, according to a staff report from Study International.
Phys.org
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
Phys.org
Study: Stereotypes of middle-aged women as less 'nice' can hold them back at work
As a popular tenured professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Jennifer Chatman was used to teaching at the top of her game. But as she entered her 40s and gained even more expertise, she noticed something strange: Her student class evaluations started getting worse. "If anything, my teaching...
Phys.org
Disadvantaged children missing out on meals in childcare
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
BBC
Hillsborough: Fresh call for disaster to be taught in schools
A Merseyside MP has renewed calls for Hillsborough to be added to the school curriculum after offensive chants were heard during Liverpool's clash against Manchester City. Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 stadium disaster, said the "deeply upsetting" slurs highlighted the need for more education. The Football Association has since...
'Basically No One Believed Her': How We're Failing Girls With ADHD
ADHD may look different in girls — but when left undiagnosed, these kids miss out on treatment, understanding and support.
Comments / 1