When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, "Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison," education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes—it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO