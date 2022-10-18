Amazon Freevee has announced The Real‘s Jeannie Mai Jenkins as the host of its upcoming America’s Test Kitchen revival, America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation. The 10-episode series will feature 11 home cook contestants competing against each other, presenting dishes “through a series of challenges that test their culinary abilities and on-camera personality,” according to an official synopsis. The contestants will stand in front of a panel of judges that include series icons Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, and Julia Collin Davison, as well as a few special guest judges. “The last cook standing will get the job of a lifetime — becoming the newest face of America’s Test Kitchen, the opportunity to write their own cookbook and a $100,000 prize to fund the culinary business of their dreams.”

3 DAYS AGO