MedicalXpress
Newly created protein provides a step toward preventing autoimmune disorders
Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis happen when the immune system is inadvertently activated, mistakenly attacking the body's tissues and organs. Though it is known that genetics play a role in the development of these disorders, prevention and treatment approaches also focus on external factors, such as nutrition and environment.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
sippycupmom.com
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
MedicalXpress
Gel-like, radioactive tumor implant obliterates pancreatic cancer in mice
Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated the most effective treatment for pancreatic cancer ever recorded in mouse models. While most mouse trials consider simply halting growth a success, the new treatment completely eliminated tumors in 80% of mice across several model types, including those considered the most difficult to treat.
MedicalXpress
New insights into lithium's effectiveness for bipolar disorder
Bipolar disorder, a neuropsychiatric condition that includes manic and depressive episodes, affects about 1% of the population and is strongly influenced by genetics. About half of patients respond very well to lithium salts as a therapy, and treatment responsiveness also depends on genetics. Researchers still have little idea of how lithium works to stabilize mood, but, similar to other anti-depressants, it stimulates proliferation of adult neural progenitor cells (NPC), perhaps leading to the birth of new neurons. Now, a new study identifies a specific gene that seems to regulate NPC proliferation in response to lithium.
MedicalXpress
Moderna COVID vaccine safe, comparably effective in preschoolers
Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were safe in children aged six months to five years and triggered similar immune response and protection against infection as that seen in young adults, according to preliminary results from a phase 2/3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Hands in people with diabetes more often affected by trigger finger
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumor develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The...
MedicalXpress
In pre-clinical trials, drug shows potential to combat exaggerated inflammation associated with COVID-19
Experiments involving animals and human cells conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggest that niclosamide, an anthelmintic widely used against tapeworms, effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as the exacerbated inflammatory response that leads to death in many patients with severe COVID-19. More research is...
archyworldys.com
Consequences of thrombosis can lead to death; know the symptoms and learn how to prevent | Clinic Dr. Gustavo Marcatto
Thrombosis is an adverse health condition that requires attention — it’s no wonder that October 13 is known as World Thrombosis Day, a date that aims to raise awareness about the disease. According to the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (SBACV), it is the “formation of...
MedicalXpress
Genomic data can improve pandemic modeling, researchers say
Simon Fraser University researchers are advocating for the inclusion of genomic data into forecasting models to better understand the spread of infectious diseases. The researchers say incorporating this data into forecasting models can inform monitoring, coordination and help determine where resources are needed. In a paper published this week in...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for urinary tract cancer could prevent kidney dialysis, transplant
UC San Diego Health is now offering a new treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) that could safely avoid removal of the entire kidney, which may prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplant in the future. UC San Diego Health administered the first dose of...
MedicalXpress
Identifying and attacking the HIV virus's most dangerous parts may now be possible
A new method could make it possible to identify the most dangerous parts of the HIV virus, so they can be singled out for attack. Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden created a method of illuminating viral molecules that blink on and off, enabling more accurate measurements of a virus's progressive growth than currently possible. KTH researcher Ilaria Testa says the method makes it possible to track which molecules in the HIV virus are essential for growth.
MedicalXpress
Experts say time is most critical factor for better stroke outcomes
When it comes to strokes, every second counts. Mayo Clinic experts explain how to recognize the signs of a stroke and how to reduce stroke risk. "We often say, 'Time is brain,' meaning the sooner we can restore blood flow to the brain, the better the outcomes will be for the patient," says James Meschia, M.D., a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
MedicalXpress
New study finds no relationship between high intake of refined grain foods and risk of cardiovascular disease
A new study recently published Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine reveals that consuming high intakes of refined grain foods does not increase one's risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), coronary heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, or stroke. The study also calls for reflection on the Western dietary pattern and its consideration in future dietary recommendations. Although refined grains are included as a component of the Western dietary pattern, the results of the meta-analyses suggest that refined grains do not contribute to the higher CVD risk associated with this unhealthy dietary pattern.
