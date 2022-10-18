27 and just like that you gone off the scene. Gotta always remember the penalty is a lot excessive for y’all betta think twice bout it js.
The parents and grandparents of the children of today have failed them and this is why the children are committing numerous crimes these days. They have not been raised or taught properly. POINT BLANK!!! The grandparents failed to teach the parents and the parents did NOT teach their children! Its a cycle that needs to be broken. The absence of real fathers, lack of education, lack of morals and values, failure to teach right from wrong, no love or support and poverty, are the reasons why we have young adults committing crimes DAILY on the streets everywhere.
Why do these some of these entertainers operate like they are untouchable???
Related
‘Superfly’ Actor Gets 50 Years to Life for Luring Models Then Raping Them
Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination
'Superfly' actor and rapper sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food
Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit
Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father fires attorney at court hearing that could have led to a retrial
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
Alabama Rapper Rich Boy Has Been Charged With Multiple Counts of Domestic Violence
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
Serial rapist sentenced between 23-28 years in prison
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
Memphis woman named 'Shine' allegedly killed man because it was 'time to feed her demons'
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large
TheWrap
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 25