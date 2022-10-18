ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonherald.com

Student sections upping the ante in Williamson County football

FRANKLIN – First, there were just the football teams competing under the Friday night lights. Then, the bands and cheerleaders joined in. But now, the battle of the student sections have completed the scene. Students have long sat together to support their teams, but over the last decade or...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Titans Launch ‘ONE Community’ Impact Program to Reach Nashville’s Most Underserved Communities

On the heels of announcing a proposed new football stadium agreement, the Tennessee Titans are announcing a community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations. The Titans announced the programs at Tennessee State University, their long-standing partner. The ONE Community platform includes multi-faceted programs that reach many of Nashville’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community

The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition. If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin. “We do this every...
FRANKLIN, TN
wpln.org

State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville

The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

5 Halloween Events in Murfreesboro

Looking for something fun to do with a Halloween theme. Here are some parties and activities that are sure to please. Some are for kids, some for adults, and there is even trick-or-treating for dogs! With the pandemic slowing, this year there is an explosion of events and activities to celebrate the season!
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Heath Leo McKenzie

Heath Leo McKenzie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was born in Gulf Port MS and lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was a self-taught and talented Welder; enjoyed bodybuilding, an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. Heath loved his family, never meet a stranger and was the life of the party and was bigger than life.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes 2 new physician assistants

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has recently announced the additions of Rachel Jones, PA-C, and Sanna Shaban, MSM, PA-C, as physician assistants in the Franklin office. “We are excited to continue to expand our network of trusted medical professionals at Bone and Joint Institute,” said Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “We welcome Rachel and Sanna and are confident that they will be valuable additions to our growing team."
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marcus Wesley Black

Marcus Wesley Black was born on May 31, 1929 passed from this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022, he was 93 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Walter Hill in Rutherford County. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He loved and was loved by his family and was loved by all that knew him. He was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. His passion was rabbit, raccoon and fox hunting. He also loved his dogs and chickens. Wesley sat outside for hours whittling and watching his animals.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
