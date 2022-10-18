Read full article on original website
Related
Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
williamsonherald.com
Student sections upping the ante in Williamson County football
FRANKLIN – First, there were just the football teams competing under the Friday night lights. Then, the bands and cheerleaders joined in. But now, the battle of the student sections have completed the scene. Students have long sat together to support their teams, but over the last decade or...
Sumner County debates banning book from schools
The Sumner County School Board will discuss a controversial book at its Tuesday meeting. One elementary school parent requested that the book be banned from library shelves.
Titans Launch ‘ONE Community’ Impact Program to Reach Nashville’s Most Underserved Communities
On the heels of announcing a proposed new football stadium agreement, the Tennessee Titans are announcing a community benefits platform with 16 local and regional organizations. The Titans announced the programs at Tennessee State University, their long-standing partner. The ONE Community platform includes multi-faceted programs that reach many of Nashville’s...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community
The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
Grandmother calls on MDHA for a bigger unit to care for disabled grandson
A Nashville woman is pleading for help from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. She's in need of a bigger space.
WSMV
Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition. If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin. “We do this every...
wpln.org
State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville
The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
5 Halloween Events in Murfreesboro
Looking for something fun to do with a Halloween theme. Here are some parties and activities that are sure to please. Some are for kids, some for adults, and there is even trick-or-treating for dogs! With the pandemic slowing, this year there is an explosion of events and activities to celebrate the season!
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
wgnsradio.com
Banning Certain Books in Libraries like Linebaugh in Murfreesboro, the Smyrna Public Library and More
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) 2021 Proved to be a tough year for libraries in places like Murfreesboro and Smyrna for multiple reasons. Amanda, who is with the Rutherford County Library System, names one of the battles fought locally…. The other issues faced locally and at libraries across the country may surprise...
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
Unhoused people rush to apply for affordable housing as another Nashville waitlist opens
When more spots opened in an affordable housing complex in Nashville, there was a rush of people experiencing homelessness and advocates trying to get on it as soon as possible.
OBITUARY: Heath Leo McKenzie
Heath Leo McKenzie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was born in Gulf Port MS and lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was a self-taught and talented Welder; enjoyed bodybuilding, an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. Heath loved his family, never meet a stranger and was the life of the party and was bigger than life.
williamsonherald.com
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes 2 new physician assistants
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has recently announced the additions of Rachel Jones, PA-C, and Sanna Shaban, MSM, PA-C, as physician assistants in the Franklin office. “We are excited to continue to expand our network of trusted medical professionals at Bone and Joint Institute,” said Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “We welcome Rachel and Sanna and are confident that they will be valuable additions to our growing team."
OBITUARY: Marcus Wesley Black
Marcus Wesley Black was born on May 31, 1929 passed from this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022, he was 93 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Walter Hill in Rutherford County. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He loved and was loved by his family and was loved by all that knew him. He was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. His passion was rabbit, raccoon and fox hunting. He also loved his dogs and chickens. Wesley sat outside for hours whittling and watching his animals.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0