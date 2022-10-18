Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Mark Your Calendar – Pilgrimage Music Festival 2023 Dates Announced
Less than a month after wrapping its seventh festival in Franklin, The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has announced dates for its 2023 festival. The two-day music and arts festival will be back at Franklin’s Harlinsdale Farm on September 23 and 24, 2023. Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for more exciting announcements!
Blake Shelton to Film New Game Show in Nashville at Ole Red
A new USA Network game show called “Barmageddon” will be filmed in Nashville at Ole Red on Broadway. The show will feature country artist Blake Shelton and Carson Daly with WWE Nikki Bella as the host. The show is set to premiere on Monday, December 5th at 8...
6 Live Shows this Week – October 17th, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 17 – October 23, 2022. The Wallflowers. Tuesday, October 18, 7:30...
W. Stonewall Music Group to Host ADOPT-A-MOM at Gallagher Guitar Co. on October 21
W. Stonewall Music Group presents ADOPT-A-MOM, An Acoustic Music Night of Healing for Women of Rutherford County on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Gallagher Guitar Co (118 North Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130). ADOPT-A-MOM is a creative initiative to stabilize single mothers in...
Murfreesboro Airport to Host STEAM Festival Event Oct. 22
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
New Music for You this Week- October 17, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. 21-year-old folk rock singer/songwriter Calista Garcia delivers flairs of Latin, blues, roots and pop, all tied together with introspective lyricism. “The Coals” outlines being...
MTSU Kicks Off Yearlong Celebration of Murphy Center’s 50th Anniversary Including $6 Million Renovation
From die-hard Blue Raider hoops fans to new graduates to concertgoers through the years, “The Glass House” of Murphy Center is clearly beloved both inside and outside of Middle Tennessee State University for the many unforgettable memories made over its five decades of service. To celebrate the 50th...
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring to Host The Great Pumpkin Festival
Ready for a ‘gourd’ time?! Discovery Center at Murfree Spring’s (502 SE Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130) annual Great Pumpkin Festival is on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m.!. Enjoy a costume contest with prizes, a not-so-haunted walk-through experience, and more. Families can enjoy...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. “The Mouse that Roared” is about how the country of Grand Fenwick’s economy is collapsing. A company in California is making a knock-off. Their only export, Pinot wine. So the queen decides the only option to save her country is war! War with the United States of America! But the plan is not to win but to lose! The queen knows that the U.S. will send millions of dollars in reparations if the U.S. defeats you in war! Join Bravo Boro for this hysterical political farce and satire that will be sure to have the whole family belly laughing.
OBITUARY: Marcus Wesley Black
Marcus Wesley Black was born on May 31, 1929 passed from this life on Thursday, October 20, 2022, he was 93 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Walter Hill in Rutherford County. He was of the Church of Christ faith. He loved and was loved by his family and was loved by all that knew him. He was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. His passion was rabbit, raccoon and fox hunting. He also loved his dogs and chickens. Wesley sat outside for hours whittling and watching his animals.
Ultimate Halloween Event: Mayday Brewery Presents ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Join Mayday Brewery for the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show!. Sweethearts Brad and Janet are stuck with a flat tire during a storm, then discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”
Nashville Predators Fall to Kings in Shootout
The Preds were up 3-1 at the start of the third period against the Kings, but Los Angeles rallied for a 4-3 shootout win Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Matt Roy scored twice for Los Angeles in the final seven minutes of the third period to send the game to overtime, and Gabriel Vilardi had the only goal in the shootout to lead the Kings to their third straight win on the road. The Predators have now lost three straight after dropping both ends of a home-and-home with Dallas last week.
MTSU to Host Murphy Center 50th Anniversary Kickoff Event to Unveil Facility Upgrades, Future Improvements
MTSU top administrators and coaches will gather to kick off a yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Murphy Center, opened in December 1972 and affectionately known as “The Glass House” — and now boasting a modernized look thanks to a $6 million renovation project.
OBITUARY: Heath Leo McKenzie
Heath Leo McKenzie of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, he was 29 years old. He was born in Gulf Port MS and lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was a self-taught and talented Welder; enjoyed bodybuilding, an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. Heath loved his family, never meet a stranger and was the life of the party and was bigger than life.
OBITUARY: Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits
On October 15th, 2022, the Lord came and took Our Sweet Ronda Rae Randolph Garlits’s hand leading her to her forever resting place with God in heaven. This was after a long history of medical problems. Ronda is the daughter of Ross C Randolph of Joelton, TN (Deceased), Shirley...
City of La Vergne Prepares for Website Redesign Launch
Every few years, the City of La Vergne undergoes a new website redesign as part of its contract with a website developer. The new design is scheduled to go live Friday, October 21. The website URL will remain www.lavergnetn.gov. The process shouldn’t cause any issues navigating the website during the conversion process, but if it does, it’s recommended to wait a few minutes and then try refreshing the page.
OBITUARY: Wilma Carnes Gore
On October 16, 2022, Jesus Christ took Wilma Carnes Gore by the hand, and walked her through the gates of Heaven. At the age of 76, her battle is over, her pain is gone. She was born to Floyd and Ruth Carnes on August 15, 1946. The first of three children, she is preceded in death by her sister Brenda Carnes, and is survived by her brother LeBron Carnes.
OBITUARY: Billy Ray Little
Billy Ray Little, age 75 of Murfreesboro, TN died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Residence at Alive Hospice Nashville. He was a native of Pikeville, KY, and a son of the late Wilburn and Dixie Little. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert...
Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
OBITUARY: Wanda Gail Wright Cumberland
Wanda Gail Wright Cumberland of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, she was 66 years old. She was a native of Sprott, AL and was preceded in death by her husband Anthony M. Cumberland and a son, Gary Wayne Cumberland. Wanda is survived by her son, David...
