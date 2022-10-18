MTSU to Host Murphy Center 50th Anniversary Kickoff Event to Unveil Facility Upgrades, Future Improvements

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MTSU Kicks Off Yearlong Celebration of Murphy Center’s 50th Anniversary Including $6 Million Renovation
From die-hard Blue Raider hoops fans to new graduates to concertgoers through the years, “The Glass House” of Murphy Center is clearly beloved both inside and outside of Middle Tennessee State University for the many unforgettable memories made over its five decades of service. To celebrate the 50th...
goblueraiders.com
Smith family provides $1 million gift to Build Blue
MURFREESBORO, TN — The lobby of the new Student-Athlete Performance Center at Middle Tennessee State University will be named after Tommy and Judy Smith, thanks to a generous and transformational gift from the Smith Family. The $1 million investment from the Smith Family was made in support of the...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. “The Mouse that Roared” is about how the country of Grand Fenwick’s economy is collapsing. A company in California is making a knock-off. Their only export, Pinot wine. So the queen decides the only option to save her country is war! War with the United States of America! But the plan is not to win but to lose! The queen knows that the U.S. will send millions of dollars in reparations if the U.S. defeats you in war! Join Bravo Boro for this hysterical political farce and satire that will be sure to have the whole family belly laughing.
Franklin, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Franklin. The Independence High School football team will have a game with Page High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Nolensville High School football team will have a game with Franklin High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Murfreesboro Airport to Host STEAM Festival Event Oct. 22
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
School Partnership Fair Postponed
The School Partnership Fair scheduled for October 22 at Siegel High School has been postponed. Current plans are to hold the fair second semester with a specific date forthcoming. Murfreesboro City and Rutherford County Schools looks forward to building more partnerships with local organizations. For those groups, agencies, or churches...
Lewisburg, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montgomery Central High School football team will have a game with Marshall County High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Columbia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Columbia. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Spring Hill High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Clarksville High School football team will have a game with Columbia Academy on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
visitfranklin.com
These Splurge-Worthy Experiences in Franklin, Tennessee Will Amaze Anyone
Looking to live large the next time you’re in our small town? We’ve got you covered. And by that, we mean we’ve got your to-do list covered. You’re picking up the check, right?. In the past, we’ve featured 15 Free Things to Do in Franklin, helping...
Lebanon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wilson Central High School football team will have a game with Stewarts Creek High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring to Host The Great Pumpkin Festival
Ready for a ‘gourd’ time?! Discovery Center at Murfree Spring’s (502 SE Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130) annual Great Pumpkin Festival is on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m.!. Enjoy a costume contest with prizes, a not-so-haunted walk-through experience, and more. Families can enjoy...
Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
williamsonherald.com
Student sections upping the ante in Williamson County football
FRANKLIN – First, there were just the football teams competing under the Friday night lights. Then, the bands and cheerleaders joined in. But now, the battle of the student sections have completed the scene. Students have long sat together to support their teams, but over the last decade or...
MTSU Punter Recognized for Performance in Week 7 Matchup Against Western Kentucky
The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award are proud to announce Kyle Ulbrich of Middle Tennessee as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 7 games. Ulbrich was chosen from Ray’s 8, announced Monday. Ulbrich, a Ray’s 8 selection three times this year, punted...
wgnsradio.com
NOW HIRING: Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $20,000 Sign-on Bonus Wednesday at the VA Campus in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Wednesday career fair for those in the nursing industry is expected to be a big success at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro…. Nicole Crum with the VA told WGNS NEWS the walk-in hiring fair will be between 9 AM and 2 PM Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022)…
W. Stonewall Music Group to Host ADOPT-A-MOM at Gallagher Guitar Co. on October 21
W. Stonewall Music Group presents ADOPT-A-MOM, An Acoustic Music Night of Healing for Women of Rutherford County on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Gallagher Guitar Co (118 North Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130). ADOPT-A-MOM is a creative initiative to stabilize single mothers in...
TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be hosting a rapid hire event on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Region 3 Complex, located at 6601 Centennial Blvd, Nashville. TDOT is looking for individuals to serve as TDOT Operations Technicians. Op Techs perform a variety of...
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0