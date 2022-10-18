ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Elite’s’ Ester Expósito to Star in New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYnBe_0id7Kqbe00

CANNES — Ester Expósito , one of the most preeminent of breakout actors from “Elite,” is set to star in “La Isla Bonita,” a new series created by Ginesta Guindal (“Vida Perfecta,” “Elite”), produced by The Immigrant and Sabado Películas with production-distribution superindie Fremantle handling global distribution.

Billed as an irreverent dramedy, “La Isla Bonita” focuses on a group of friends – party, party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, environmentalist Sol – who share a quaint house on Ibiza, until the owner decides to triple the rent for the summer months, forcing them to find an ingenious solution to keep their lives and home together.

Expósito, who brought increasing nuance and depth to her performance as Carla Rosón Caleruega in “Elite,” plays Roxy, who rents a room in the house to becomes “someone” on social media, attending the island’s best parties.

Packing a six-part first season, “La Isla Bonita” casts Ibiza as an “over-the-top metaphor for the challenges younger generations face today: Life in the city is hard because people can’t pay their rent; ecosystems are collapsing and so is our mental health,” a presentation runs.

The series’s “charming and contradictory” characters are caught in wha looks like a knowing analysis, between “romanticism and cynicism, between the comfort of capitalism and a contradictory idealism, between saving the world and saving their ass,” the presentation continues.

“‘La Isla Bonita’ is a personal series. Lustful. Loving. Full of vitality. This story is based on my own experiences in Ibiza and springs from my life values and emotions, from being a Millennial in today’s world,” said Ginesta.

“Ester’s ability to portray characters that are complex, contradictory, and relatable to audiences worldwide is a wonderful fit,” she added.

Camila Jiménez, CEO of The Immigrant added that the series is “a fiercely personal project that has the potential to connect with audiences globally through characters facing issues common to all Millennials and GenZers.”

“What’s wonderful about these characters is their resolve to find solutions, to enjoy life despite all those issues,” she continued.

“La Isla Bonita” is scheduled to commence production second half 2023.

Sheila Aguirre, EVP of content distribution and format sales at Fremantle, commented: “Ginesta is an exceptional creative talent. Through intimate experiences and feelings, Ginesta’s unique storytelling in ‘La Isla Bonita’ is ultimately a deep reflection on today’s world. This anticipated series from the brilliant minds at The Immigrant and Sábado Peliculas will convey something highly personal yet universal.”

“Ginesta has a unique vision and style. She will create a wonderful and personal story around the world of Ibiza, showcasing its lights and shadows and emphasizing critical themes for our times.,”added Toni Carrizosa, CEO and producer of Barcelona’s Sábado Películas.

Based out of Los Angeles, Mexico City and Madrid, The Immigrant was founded by Jiménez and Silvana Aguirre. It produces premium television and film in both English and Spanish, focusing on authentic Latino/a/e/x voices and perspectives. It is backed by Fremantle and Bron.

Launched by Carrizosa and Kike Maíllo, Sábado Películas produced “La Llamada,” distributed by Netflix and the first feature from Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo who have gone on to win an international fanbase, creating “Veneno,” aired on HBO Max, and producing “Cardo.” Sábado was also behind “La Sombra de la Ley,” winner of five Goya awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHFxQ_0id7Kqbe00
Ginesta Guindal

Variety chatted to Jiménez and Guindal about “La Isla Bonita” in the run up to Mipcom .

What state is “La Isla Bonita” in?
Jiménez : It’s quite advanced. We have the whole of the first season sketched out, and a clear vision for the second one. Ginesta is clear on the episodes and we’re just about to begin a pilot.

Have you been writing alone, Ginesta?
Guindal : Yes, I’m the creator and have been writing solo up to now, but we’ll assemble a writers’ room and bring more voices to the project. Same with directing. I’ll oversee creative vision and direct, but I would like to invite another director to the project.
Jiménez : The No. 1 step at this point is the writers’ room. It will be great to continue to build these characters and world with a team of talented writers and under Ginesta’s vision. Same with directing. We have a lot of wonderful ideas on the table already.
The series portrays younger people who lead pretty chaotic lives which yet build step by step into a portrait of the keys to existence of their generations. Could you comment?
Jiménez: This is one of the key strengths of the series from a creative standpoint. The show is telling a story that’s authentic because it’s so close to Ginesta‘a personal experiences, but it touches upon issues that are vital for Millennials and Centennials around the world today. Gentrification is making life unaffordable – whether it’s Ibiza, New York or Puerto Rico, mental health is plummeting around the world – crumbling around the weight of our relationship with social media, sexuality is constantly being redefined… One of the advantages of a multi-character, multi-season show is that it allows you to focus on nuanced themes like these via multiple points of view and see how they develop with the characters through time.

The issues are surely linked. The widespread anxiety is related to economic insecurity of a generation which attempts to escape through sex which, however, can magnify inner conflicts.
Guindal: Absolutely, it’s systemic at the end of the day. I particularly like to explore characters’ sexuality in my work because I think sex often reveals who we really are. Some characters lose themselves in sex. Others’ repression reflect a larger imbalance in their life. For Roxy, life is aggressive, money protects and sex is just a currency to achieve it. Ester will portray wonderfully a character that is so raw, unapologetic and complex.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to ‘Chicago P.D.’ to Direct in Season 10 (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Lee Soffer isn’t leaving the Windy City just yet. The actor, who made his final appearance on “Chicago P.D.” earlier this month, will be returning to direct episode 16, Variety can exclusively reveal. The episode will air in 2023. Soffer starred in 189 episodes of NBC’s police procedural, portraying Det. Jay Halstead. In August, he confirmed that the 10th season would be his last, appearing in the first three episodes. The character was written off the show during the Oct. 3 episode, when Jay decided to resign from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and take...
Variety

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalie Morales has been cast in Season 3 of “The Morning Show,” Variety has learned exclusively. She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup,...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters

The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks the Time Is Right for Netflix’s New Romance Limited Series ‘From Scratch’

When executive producer and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was tasked with casting a performer to play Amy Wheeler in “From Scratch,” Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, she looked no further than her dinner table. Witherspoon was dining across from Zoe Saldaña, who was accompanied by her Italian husband and exchanging bits of dialogue in his native tongue, when she realized the “Avatar” star would be the perfect actor to play Amy. The show is an epic love story about Amy’s whirlwind romance with a hunky Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who she meets while studying abroad in...
Variety

Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With 10th Biggest Streaming Week Ever

“Monster,” the Ryan Murphy-created limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, debuted on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 3.7 billion minutes watched from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. This made it not only the No. 1 program of the viewing window, but the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen. The series nabbed that chart position with only four days of availability on Netflix, having debuted on Sept. 21, halfway through the viewing window. The accomplishment is considerable, but unsurprising — Nielsen issues its streaming rankings with a four-week delay, whereas Netflix’s self-reported numbers...
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Prom Night Results in Two Perfect Scores and Another Tough Elimination

This week proved to be the toughest yet for the “Dancing With the Stars” partners, who had to learn multiple routine. Although there was no elimination during Monday night, Tuesday night put the remaining couples to the test with their second dance of the week followed by a marathon. Although Wayne Brady received one 10 on Monday night, it wasn’t until Tuesday that he brought the judges — even Len Goodman — to their feet following his samba with partner Witney Carson. The duo received a score of a perfect 40. Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy also impressed the judges with their...
Variety

Meghan Markle Describes ‘Discomfort’ as an Actor; Believed She’d Be Recast on ’Suits’ During Season 1

In Meghan Markle’s revealing cover story with Variety, she described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood. Markle made appearances on shows such as “Deal or No Deal,” “90210” and “Fringe” before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on “Suits” in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes, she spoke about the anxiety she faced early on which lead her to constantly question her place on the series during the first season.
Variety

Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice

As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor — it’s housing, it’s housing and it’s housing,” Garcetti said. “There is no issue more important than housing.” Bass is leading Caruso by a significant margin in the polls, and so she in particular has been getting a lot of advice lately. Among her most influential supporters is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Thursday. During the ongoing political chaos in the U.K. government, Guru-Murthy interviewed Baker, a member of the ruling Conservative party. Once the...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 4, of “The Masked Singer,” “TV Theme Night,” which aired Oct. 19 on Fox. After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking...
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively. The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development. Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott. Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as...
Variety

Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape

The first witness in the Danny Masterson trial broke down in tears on Wednesday as she told jurors that the actor had raped her in April 2003. The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other. “I just couldn’t breathe,” she said, crying and daubing her face with a tissue. “He squeezed really, really hard.” She...
Variety

Joel Kinnaman Starring in Boston Crime Thriller ‘The Silent Hour’ for AGC Studios

Joel Kinnaman will star in “The Silent Hour,” a Boston-Set crime thriller from AGC Studios. The film follows a police detective, played by Kinnaman, who suffers accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in an apartment building. The film is slated to go into production in early 2023. Brad Anderson, whose credits include “Beirut” and “The Machinist,” will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall.  AGC Studios will finance and produce the film with Eric...
Variety

Meghan Markle Offers Advice to Any Actor Who Will Play Her on Screen: ‘She Can Call Me!’

Meghan Markle announced in her new Variety cover story that she does not plan to return to acting in the future, saying, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.” But that doesn’t mean there won’t be versions of Meghan Markle on screen. Several Lifetime movies have already cast actors as the Duchess of Sussex, and surely more film and TV projects will be made in the vein of Netflix’s “The Crown” that include Markle as a central character.
Variety

Broadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors’ Equity for $50 Million, Claiming Defamation and ‘Blacklisting’ After ‘Paradise Square’ Turmoil

Broadway producer Garth Drabinsky is suing Actors’ Equity for $50 million, accusing the theater union of defamation after he was placed on its “Do Not Work” list following his tumultuous production of Paradise Square. “Drabinsky, more than any other producer in recent musical theatre history, has tackled the insidious issues of racism, prejudice and bigotry in America through the musicals he has produced for Broadway,” the suit claims. “Actors’ Equity, however, has turned Drabinsky’s remarkable record of achievements on its head by accusing Drabinsky of being a racist and creating a hostile and unsafe work environment stemming from the production of...
Variety

CNN Starts Push to Promote New Morning-Show Trio

CNN hopes it can warm people up to its new morning program. The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet has released a suite of fresh promos for “CNN This Morning” that show hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins hanging out over coffee, a first look at the trio and their chemistry as the network bets on a new A.M. format to help vie more competitively in one of the most competitive time periods for TV news. “We want familiarity in the morning,” says Ryan Kadro, the CNN development executive who has been working on the program. “We really want the audience to...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Director Tim Burton, ‘Andor‘ and ’Willow’ Stars Among Lucca Guests

Italy’s Lucca Comics & Games, which is Europe’s biggest pop-culture and cosplay meet, is back in full post-pandemic swing with a slew of premieres and high-caliber talent set to engage with thousands of fans in the medieval Tuscan town. The immersive Oct. 28-Nov. 1 event, dedicated to fandom and the whole universe of comics — including movies, TV and music – has been increasingly gaining traction with studios and streamers. So much so that Netflix has chosen Lucca to launch Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” series, starring Jenna Ortega as gothic feminist icon Wednesday Addams. The hotly anticipated show’s first episode will have...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy