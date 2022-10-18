Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
East-West passenger rail service sees overwhelming support in new poll
An overwhelming share of likely Massachusetts voters queried in a poll released Thursday support the idea of East-West commuter rail, with future service envisioned to link together economic hubs between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Some 39% of respondents in the new poll strongly support “running passenger trains from Boston west...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
How to reduce the heating bill this winter
While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Hot Table and Starbucks in Westfield celebrates opening
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held for the newly opened Hot Table and Starbucks in Westfield on Thursday.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Long search ends with wastewater deputy selected to lead Westfield’s DPW
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 18, a joint meeting of the Public Works and Water commissions interviewed three candidates for executive director of the Department of Public Works, and unanimously selected Jeffrey Gamelli of Otis, currently the city’s deputy superintendent of the wastewater division, for the position. The other...
Make-It Springfield creative hub previews new two-story Bridge Street expansion
After over half a decade of fostering creative minds in Springfield with a maker space jam-packed with the tools and materials necessary to pursue projects in STEM, painting, robotics, cooking, music and much more, Make-It Springfield is making its way over to Bridge Street. It’s an expansion that looks not only to grow the space for creatives in the city but also develop more programs that’ll allow anyone in the city to create to their heart’s content.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
Popular Halloween events planned across Western Mass.
If you haven’t gotten your scare on yet for Halloween this season, time is a wastin’ as the spooky day is just around the corner. At least three popular attractions over the years have made it to the top of the scare-o-meter: Monster Mash Scream Park at McCray’s Farm, Fright Fest at Six Flags New England and DementedFX Haunted House.
THE DEVELOPER (Part Two): Alander’s Ian Rasch champions a ‘mixed-income’ downtown. But who’s likely to rent his upscale apartments?
Great Barrington — Alander Group, Ian Rasch’s investor-backed umbrella organization, owns a growing list of local real estate. Among his rental properties are 10 Maple Street, near the roundabout, which he acquired for $1.4 million in a 2018 foreclosure sale and currently leases to Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) for its Fairview Rehabilitation practice and other BHS medical facilities. He also owns 780 South Main Street, which he purchased a few years ago from the East Mountain Medical practice group and then rented back to them. (East Mountain Medical is now part of BHS.)
Route 32 bridge in Monson is scheduled to reopen
The bridge on Route 32 in Monson is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.
Stavros hiring event to take place Wednesday
Stravros will be hosting a hiring event in Springfield Wednesday for people interested in becoming a part of the team.
Rally for reproductive equity taking place on Worcester Common Saturday
Worcester residents, activists and organizations will be taking to Worcester Common Saturday to rally for reproductive rights. The rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., was organized by All Worcester Advocating for Reproductive Equity (A.W.A.R.E). The group includes YWCA of Worcester, League of Women Voters of...
Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
Historian shares tales of how whip industry once ruled Westfield
SOUTHWICK – Historian Bruce Cortis has done a lot of research on Westfield’s climb, and fall, as the worldwide leader in whip manufacturing, and what surprised him most was the city’s success in making a product that it had no resources to produce. “What’s astonishing is that...
