Westfield, MA

WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

How to reduce the heating bill this winter

While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Make-It Springfield creative hub previews new two-story Bridge Street expansion

After over half a decade of fostering creative minds in Springfield with a maker space jam-packed with the tools and materials necessary to pursue projects in STEM, painting, robotics, cooking, music and much more, Make-It Springfield is making its way over to Bridge Street. It’s an expansion that looks not only to grow the space for creatives in the city but also develop more programs that’ll allow anyone in the city to create to their heart’s content.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
Live 95.9

Is Berkshire County One of the Worst Commutes in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts folks can relate to the commute grind each and every morning. You wake up, get ready, and have every intention of getting to work (or wherever you need to be) in time but low and behold, traffic, construction and/or accidents, etc. throw your commute into a tailspin. That is one benefit I have of waking up at 3 a.m. Nobody is on the road when I drive to work. When I leave work to go home for the day, the traffic isn't bad since I'm traveling home during the midday hours.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Popular Halloween events planned across Western Mass.

If you haven’t gotten your scare on yet for Halloween this season, time is a wastin’ as the spooky day is just around the corner. At least three popular attractions over the years have made it to the top of the scare-o-meter: Monster Mash Scream Park at McCray’s Farm, Fright Fest at Six Flags New England and DementedFX Haunted House.
HOLYOKE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE DEVELOPER (Part Two): Alander’s Ian Rasch champions a ‘mixed-income’ downtown. But who’s likely to rent his upscale apartments?

Great Barrington — Alander Group, Ian Rasch’s investor-backed umbrella organization, owns a growing list of local real estate. Among his rental properties are 10 Maple Street, near the roundabout, which he acquired for $1.4 million in a 2018 foreclosure sale and currently leases to Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) for its Fairview Rehabilitation practice and other BHS medical facilities. He also owns 780 South Main Street, which he purchased a few years ago from the East Mountain Medical practice group and then rented back to them. (East Mountain Medical is now part of BHS.)
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Parks Commission Approves Sign Policy, Events

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Parks Commission approved three events and a new sign policy on Tuesday during a swift, 30-minute meeting. The policy aims to address signage only in Park Square. It states that signage or displays related to event promotion, solicitation, or advertising are not permitted. Additionally, all...
PITTSFIELD, MA
