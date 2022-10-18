PLOVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Village officials in Plover are pulling out of the area visitor’s bureau, saying they want all hotel room tax revenue to stay in their community. Village Administrator Daniel Ault says “we believe that we can represent Plover in a way that quite frankly very few people could. Stevens Point is an amazing city in Wisconsin, but we are uniquely different from the city.” Ault also said it is good for the community to be able to put that money back into it.

PLOVER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO