Read full article on original website
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Foot Locker to Close Wausau Distribution Facility by Spring 2023
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Foot Locker has informed the State Department of Workforce Development that they plan to close their Wausau distribution facility by May 2023, resulting in the loss of 210 jobs. In a notice to the DWD that was published on Wednesday, the move will help the...
95.5 FM WIFC
Plover Pulls Out of Stevens Point Area Visitors Bureau
PLOVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Village officials in Plover are pulling out of the area visitor’s bureau, saying they want all hotel room tax revenue to stay in their community. Village Administrator Daniel Ault says “we believe that we can represent Plover in a way that quite frankly very few people could. Stevens Point is an amazing city in Wisconsin, but we are uniquely different from the city.” Ault also said it is good for the community to be able to put that money back into it.
95.5 FM WIFC
SWATTING Call Reported at SPASH
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Police in Stevens Point say no one was hurt and no active shooter situation was present at SPASH this afternoon, despite a phone call that said otherwise. Portage County Dispatch said the call came in at about 12:04 PM, prompting a heavy police presence...
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
95.5 FM WIFC
Two Rescued From Water In Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Three duck hunters assisted in rescuing two 23-year-olds who were clinging to their capsized boat on the Wisconsin River near Bukolt Park in Stevens Point on Tuesday morning. At 5:55 a.m. Portage County Communications center received a dispatch call of a capsized boat in...
95.5 FM WIFC
Everest Metro PD Hosts Halloween Party
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Halloween is right around the corner and the Everest Metro Police Department is working to keep kids off the street with a safe alternative. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at Greenheck Field House, kids can meet Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Chase from Paw Patrol and Woody the Woodchuck while playing in bounce houses, eating candy and playing games.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wood County Breaks Ground On New Jail
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Wood County officials broke ground on the county’s newest jail Tuesday morning. The new Wood County jail is a project 20 years in the making. It was first proposed in April 2001 and is now finally a reality. According to Wood County Sheriff...
95.5 FM WIFC
D.C. Everest breaks ground on new indoor athletic facility
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Construction began Tuesday afternoon on Weston’s first multi-million dollar athletic center. The Greenheck Turner Community Center is designed for all ages, and will feature a full-size field, a track, a jump pit, batting cages and simulators. Board members, students, the community, and the Greenheck...
95.5 FM WIFC
Trial Scheduled for Wausau Man Accused of Attempted Homicide
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of shooting another man in the abdomen will go to trial next summer. Marathon County Judge Jacob LaMont scheduled a four-day trial for Richard Mason to begin June 13th, 2023 for one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
95.5 FM WIFC
Plea, Sentencing Hearing Scheduled for Stevens Point Carjacking Suspect
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of stealing a woman’s car and driving off in broad daylight may avoid trial. Court records show William Gentry has a plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for November 15. He faces charges of armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle without consent.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Respond to Reports of Gunfire Early Thursday Morning
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department completed its investigation into reports of gunfire early Thursday morning. Police received at least two reports of gunfire in a neighborhood near Marathon Park at about 3:50 AM, with one resident saying they heard multiple shots. Police canvassed the area into...
95.5 FM WIFC
Vehicle Break-ins Reported at Rib Mountain Gym
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — Those who went to Burn Boot Camp Tuesday morning to get their workout on may have also been victims of a string of vehicle break-ins at the gym. Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sarah Severson says at least nine people have reported that their cars were broken into and valuables including wallets, cell phones, and purses were stolen.
Comments / 0