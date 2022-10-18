Read full article on original website
Person dies in house fire near Santa Maria
One person was killed in a house fire on Wednesday in the Tanglewood community near Santa Maria. A caller reported the blaze burning at a house in the 3500 block of Rosales Court at about 3:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene, battled the blaze and conducted primary search and ventilation operations. They knocked the blaze down by 4:24 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Cambria house fire injures person, displaces residents
One person suffered injuries in a house fire in Cambria Thursday morning. Shortly after 5 a.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a home located at 1986 Sherwood Drive, according to Cal Fire. An ambulance came out to the scene, and emergency personnel treated an individual who suffered undisclosed injuries.
Three inmates overdose at jail near Santa Maria, one dies
Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
San Luis Obispo mother wants the state to release her autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
Paul Flores’ attorney accuses prosecution team of inappropriate behavior
The attorney for Paul Flores has requested a mistrial nine times, the latest over claims members of the prosecution team acted inappropriately in front of the jury. On Monday afternoon, Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger asked the judge to declare a mistrial because his private investigator saw five members of the prosecution team hugging members of Kristin Smart’s family. Sanger accused Deputy DA Christopher Peuvrelle, DA investigator James Camp, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and detective Clint Cole of the alleged inappropriate behavior.
Statement from the Kristin Smart family
Without Kristin, there is no joy or victory with this verdict, we all know it did not have to be this way. We will never be able to hear Kristin’s engaging laughter or revel in her embrace. Her hopes and dreams will never be realized; no form of justice can bring these back.
Auction for Morro Bay offshore wind farm leases set for December
A lease auction for five offshore wind development areas, three of which are off the coast of San Luis Obispo County, will take place on Dec. 6. [GV Wire]. The Dec. 6 lease sale will mark the first United States auction for commercial-scale floating offshore wind development. It will also be the first-ever lease sale for offshore wind energy on the West Coast, Biden Administration officials say.
