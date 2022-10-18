Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Wave 3
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night. Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said. Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police...
wdrb.com
Police called to Cherokee Park after several cows found wandering loose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's park system is always full of surprises, but Friday brought something a little extra unusual. WDRB sports columnist Rick Bozich posted video Friday morning of at least 10 cows walking near Dog Hill at Cherokee Park after escaping from a truck that got in a crash Friday morning.
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
Wave 3
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation. The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth...
wdrb.com
Stabbing in west Louisville leaves man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Tuesday in west Louisville. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at 34th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Elizabeth Ruoff. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition, Ruoff said.
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
wxbc1043.com
UPDATE: Missing Teen Located
HARDINSBURG (10/20/22) — A teen reported missing earlier this week has been located. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, a search for Cadence Riggle led them to the Lebanon Junction area on Thursday, where they met with Riggle and 18-year-old Marcus Durbin of Bardstown. Both surrendered to authorities without incident.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs man killed in I-64 crash near Cochran Hill Tunnels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the man killed in an interstate crash on Friday. I-64 was closed for a while following the fatal crash at the Cochran Hill Tunnels early in the morning. MetroSafe says the crash was reported just shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. According to...
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
'A lose-lose situation': Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bail Project of contributing to Louisville teenager's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly eight months, a Jefferson Circuit judge has dropped a lawsuit filed by the family of Madelynn Troutt, the 17-year-old teenager who died after a driver hit her car head-on in March 2021. This week, Judge Ann Bailey Smith said the suit accusing the Bail...
Wave 3
Metro Corrections Officer receives award for saving lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer was recognized at a regional corrections event Wednesday. According to LMDC, Officer Ivan Sample was honored with a valor award for saving five inmates lives within a two week period, two of which were in one day. There was four overdoses...
