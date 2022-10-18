ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?

The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Is Toms River The Best Halloween Town in New Jersey?

So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. Halloween is fun and it's all about great costumes and candy. Yes for some it's also a good scare. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
More NJ families may cancel Thanksgiving to save money

Faced with rising food prices and tight budgets, more families are planning to scale back Thanksgiving dinner or cancel plans entirely. Inflation has hit many New Jersey families hard, forcing them to cut back on many expenses. Will that include canceling holiday plans in November?. While specific numbers for the...
NJ: Don’t feed the bears as they prepare for winter denning

As black bears actively begin foraging for food to prepare for their winter denning season, the state Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to strictly adhere to the guidelines for properly eliminating or securing potential food sources. Property owners, hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts can reduce the likelihood...
5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes

Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish

The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

