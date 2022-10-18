Read full article on original website
Related
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?
The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
New Jersey’s Best Wings Champion Has Been Revealed
This is the time of year in New Jersey when good friends gather to watch a ballgame or a favorite TV show, and there always seems to be a plate of wings somewhere in the picture. That's why we wanted to know where you get the best wings in the entire state of New Jersey.
NJ weather: Beautiful Friday and Saturday, turning iffy Sunday
We will put chilly, frosty mornings behind us for a while, as temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s for the foreseeable future. While the forecast for Friday and Saturday is looking great, a coastal storm system will bring in limited rain and wind for Sunday. It's not a washout though.
The Internet Is Absolutely Fired Up Over This Crazy Map Of New Jersey
New Jersey is definitely a unique state, that's something I can say with confidence. The longer I live and work in the Garden State the more I start to pick up on little idiosyncrasies and traits that each town, and county has. There's always going to be some disagreement on...
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Good At Christmas Decorating
It’s not too long before the most wonderful time of the year will descend upon New Jersey, but all the decorating we do is apparently not enough according to a recent report. You know what happens every Christmas season. People all over the Garden State head up to their...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Do You Live In New Jersey’s Most Beautiful County?
We love living in New Jersey for a lot of great reasons, and one is definitely how beautiful the Garden State is. You may even think you live in the most beautiful part of our state. You’re about to find out. One of the country’s premiere travel sights, Love...
New Jersey Residents Are Adding This Popular Condiment To Their Halloween Costume
So, do you have your Halloween costume all set and ready to go?. My friends and I get together the Saturday before Halloween every year and throw a huge costume party. Each year it gets bigger and better, and this year may be the best one yet. Mainly because, at...
Is Toms River The Best Halloween Town in New Jersey?
So Halloween is right around the corner and it's one of the most popular holidays of the year. Millions will dress up, attend parties, trick or treat, attend attractions, and attend parades. Halloween is fun and it's all about great costumes and candy. Yes for some it's also a good scare. There are plenty of Halloween attractions around New Jersey that will definitely give you a good shock.
A special camp helps NJ kids cope with loss in a fun environment
HARDWICK — A free bereavement resource designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one to better cope with such a loss is coming to New Jersey this month. Comfort Zone Camp was started 23 years ago by founder and CEO Lynne Hughes who lost...
10 Of My favorite Places to Check Out in New Jersey Before the End of the Year
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, and even more of my favorite places in New Jersey. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous and our cotton candy...
More NJ families may cancel Thanksgiving to save money
Faced with rising food prices and tight budgets, more families are planning to scale back Thanksgiving dinner or cancel plans entirely. Inflation has hit many New Jersey families hard, forcing them to cut back on many expenses. Will that include canceling holiday plans in November?. While specific numbers for the...
Is expensive NJ beach replenishment only helping the ultra-rich?
Over the coming months, the Army Corps of Engineers will be working on several multi-million dollar beach replenishment projects in New Jersey, adding sand to beaches damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ian and other recent nor’easters and strong storms. Most communities up and down the Jersey Shore support...
NJ: Don’t feed the bears as they prepare for winter denning
As black bears actively begin foraging for food to prepare for their winter denning season, the state Department of Environmental Protection is urging residents to strictly adhere to the guidelines for properly eliminating or securing potential food sources. Property owners, hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts can reduce the likelihood...
5 Annoying Gym Habits No One in New Jersey Likes
Working out is difficult enough without these annoying things. There are some people who truly enjoy going to the gym. I bet most of us do not fall under that category. I know I don't. Those of us who aren't gym lovers want to get in, get our workout done, and get out.
NJ weather: Slowly warming up, tracking weekend coastal storm
Fall is in the air. Not just because of the brilliant colors popping, and the accelerating leaf fall, but with our typical warmup-then-cooldown pattern underway. This is a highly "autumnal" forecast. For the third time in the month of October, we find ourselves in a "cool snap" — Thursday will...
Wednesday NJ weather: Frosty start, cool and breezy finish
The growing season has officially ended across most of New Jersey, as frosty and even frozen temperatures reached deep into South Jersey Wednesday morning. As thermometers bottom out, it looks like this will be our coldest morning since early May. Wednesday morning's low temperatures as of 6:30 a.m., according to...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0