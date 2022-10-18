ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30 minute video of the Morton Ave. warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire Department thanks community after massive fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Monday’s massive fire at Morton Warehouse slowly dies down, the Evansville Fire Department recognizes and thanks all who helped them throughout the blaze. The fire department shared this statement on social media Tuesday afternoon: “Now that the smoke is thinning out a little, we would like to take an opportunity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Morton Avenue warehouse fire continues

The destructive fire, crews have been battling all day on Morton Avenue rekindled just before 10:30 p.m. The Evansville Fire Department is currently battling the flames on one side of the building. Our crew on scene says the flames have reached several powerlines. EPD is asking the public to avoid...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lanes of Petersburg Rd closed Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert on Evansville’s north side. Officials say a contractor working for the Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Petersburg Road between Petersburg Place and Thunderbolt Golf Course (6901 Petersburg Rd) closed for sewer work. It’s starts Friday, October...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road

First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Burglary investigation underway at Evansville church

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a burglary report at the Saint Mary's Catholic Church. According to police, the caller stated they woke up and noticed several items were missing. Officers say a downstairs window was broken, and multiple rooms on the first floor were ransacked. The total estimated loss...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police honor former officer at restaurant

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A former Henderson Police officer received recognition from a current officer after the two met at a local burger restaurant. Police say a couple of weeks ago, Lt. Daniel Lehman was having lunch at Brown Bag Burgers when he was approached by William Wilson. Wilson told Lt. Lehman he used to work for […]

