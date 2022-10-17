ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump used the Secret Service to make money. Here's how taxpayers can respond.

We always knew that Donald Trump sought to personally profit from the presidency, whether by receiving foreign government emoluments (aka payoffs) or scheduling a G-7 meeting at his own golf club. Recently, we learned more about the true extent of his grift – the exorbitant amounts he charged taxpayers for Secret Service agents to stay in his hotels and clubs. On paper, the agents’ job was to protect him and his family. In reality, they had a second job: to make taxpayers pay him a lot of money (our money) at the same time. But we the taxpayers are not without ways of stopping Trump’s scam.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Secrets about Iran, China reportedly among Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs

After the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in early August, Donald Trump and his allies have floated a great many defenses, including the idea that the former president didn’t take anything especially sensitive. Last month, the Republican’s lawyer even made a comparison in court to overdue library books, in order to downplay the seriousness of the scandal.
MSNBC

Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail: Key takeaways and analysis

A federal judge sentenced Steve Bannon, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, to four months in jail and a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee. A jury convicted the former White House chief strategist of two criminal charges of contempt of...
MSNBC

Bannon busted: Trump’s fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time

Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine following a contempt of congress conviction. Additionally, the January 6th Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump’s testimony has been released. Politico’s Kyle Cheney was at the Bannon sentencing and joins us to discuss. Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

As Pence slams Putin ‘apologists,’ his Trump-era record lingers

It’s hardly unreasonable for Mike Pence to be concerned about elements of his party feeling sympathy for Vladimir Putin. For much of the last decade, parts of the Republican base have expressed unnerving fondness for Russia’s authoritarian leader, and while such talk briefly disappeared after the invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of GOP lawmakers are eager to curtail U.S. support for Kyiv — which is exactly what the Kremlin is counting on.
MSNBC

Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’

Chris Hayes is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss Judge Carter’s opinion on Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as what it could mean for Trump now that Kash Patel was brought before a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago document probe.Oct. 21, 2022.

