MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump used the Secret Service to make money. Here's how taxpayers can respond.
We always knew that Donald Trump sought to personally profit from the presidency, whether by receiving foreign government emoluments (aka payoffs) or scheduling a G-7 meeting at his own golf club. Recently, we learned more about the true extent of his grift – the exorbitant amounts he charged taxpayers for Secret Service agents to stay in his hotels and clubs. On paper, the agents’ job was to protect him and his family. In reality, they had a second job: to make taxpayers pay him a lot of money (our money) at the same time. But we the taxpayers are not without ways of stopping Trump’s scam.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new Justice Department filing, saying it demonstrates that Donald Trump’s legal team does not truly understand why they requested a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
Secrets about Iran, China reportedly among Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs
After the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in early August, Donald Trump and his allies have floated a great many defenses, including the idea that the former president didn’t take anything especially sensitive. Last month, the Republican’s lawyer even made a comparison in court to overdue library books, in order to downplay the seriousness of the scandal.
MSNBC
Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail: Key takeaways and analysis
A federal judge sentenced Steve Bannon, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, to four months in jail and a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee. A jury convicted the former White House chief strategist of two criminal charges of contempt of...
MSNBC
Bannon busted: Trump’s fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time
Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine following a contempt of congress conviction. Additionally, the January 6th Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump’s testimony has been released. Politico’s Kyle Cheney was at the Bannon sentencing and joins us to discuss. Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
As Pence slams Putin ‘apologists,’ his Trump-era record lingers
It’s hardly unreasonable for Mike Pence to be concerned about elements of his party feeling sympathy for Vladimir Putin. For much of the last decade, parts of the Republican base have expressed unnerving fondness for Russia’s authoritarian leader, and while such talk briefly disappeared after the invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of GOP lawmakers are eager to curtail U.S. support for Kyiv — which is exactly what the Kremlin is counting on.
MSNBC
Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’
Chris Hayes is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss Judge Carter’s opinion on Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as what it could mean for Trump now that Kash Patel was brought before a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago document probe.Oct. 21, 2022.
MSNBC
House member criticizes McCarthy over threats to cut Ukraine funding
House Armed Services Committee member, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ, discusses recent remarks from Rep. Kevin McCarthy on U.S. aid for Ukraine and why she says McCarthy's comments show a growing cynicism within the GOP.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Prime Minister Liz Truss steps down from office
NBC News' Kelly Cobiella reports from Buckingham Palace on the breaking news that British PM Liz Truss has announced her resignation.Oct. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Hayes: UK turmoil may forecast the fate of a GOP-led Congress—only worse
Chris Hayes: If you think what's happening with the UK’s conservative party is a dangerous carnival, wait until you see Kevin McCarthy's House of Representatives, if that's what it comes to this November.Oct. 21, 2022.
