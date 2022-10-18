ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Money Heist’ Stars Board Vix+ Series ‘Travesuras De La Niña Mala’

By Max Goldbart
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Stars of Money Heist and other cast have boarded Vix+’s Spanish-language series Travesuras de la Niña Mala , which is based on the novel by Nobel prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa and has revealed first look image. Trailer is below.

Fernando Soto, who plays Ángel in Antena/3 Netflix smash Money Heist, and Fernando Cayo, who plays Coronel Tamayo, join previously announced Juan Pablo Di Pace and Macarena Achaga. Others to join include Martijn Kuiper ( Los Hombres de Paco ), Rowi Prieto ( Aj Zombies ), Vanessa Saba ( Ella y Él ), Victor Civeira ( La Bella y las Bestias ), Nestor Rodulfo ( Che: Part: One ), Steph Bumelcrownd ( Lo Que la Gente Cuenta ) and Javier Dulzaldes ( Al Fondo hay Sitio ).

Money Heist director Alejandro Bazzano is helming the show and has been joined by director Pavel Vázquez, as first look image is revealed.

Filmed in London and Paris, TelevisaUnivision ’s flagship series for Vix+ tells the epic love story between Arlette (Achaga), a nonconformist and adventurous woman, and her once teenage love, Ricardo, a man trapped in a predictable routine. Thanks to Arlette, he slowly learns to get out of his comfort zone. These two characters’ lives will intertwine over 40 years, through reunions across Lima, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, London, and more.

María López Castaño ( Valeria ) wrote the series based on the acclaimed novel of the same name.

Mickey Rourke Joins Cast Of ‘The Wheels Of Heaven’, Produced By & Co-Starring Dessy Tenekedjieva

Production is wrapping up on The Wheels of Heaven, a dramatic thriller starring Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), produced by Dessy Tenekedjieva’s Bulgarian-based Black Sea Film and co-produced by UK’s Goldfinch, an independent production house and financier. The film, directed by Ben Charles Edwards (Quant) from a screenplay by Mike Shilliam, also stars Gary Stretch (Dead Man’s Shoes), Dessy Tenekedjieva (The Profession of Arms), Geoff Bell (RocknRolla) as well as Eleonora Ivanova and Dimitar Nikolov, featuring Lee Ryan (The Heavy), Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass) and Sadie Frost (Quant). Shilliam wrote the screenplay from a story by Edwards and Tenekedjieva....
CAA Signs ‘Blue Story’ & ‘Boxing Day’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has signed with CAA for representation. Writer, director and producer Gharoro-Akpojotor founded Joi Productions, the UK film and TV production company focused on Black, queer, and female-led stories. In 2018, she joined Damian Jones to produce Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu’s Blue Story, which made waves in the UK and was picked up by Paramount for distribution. Gharoro-Akpojotor earned a BIFA Breakthrough Producer nomination in 2019, and a BFI Vision Award in 2020 for her work on the movie. She also produced Aml Ameen’s debut Boxing Day, and is currently producing Champion, a BBC/Netflix show by Candice Carty-Williams. In 2021, Gharoro-Akpojotor’s short film For Love, which she wrote...
Lana Del Rey Loses 200-Page Book, Family Footage In Hollywood Area Car Break-In

Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey has learned an important lesson: always back up your work. Del Rey was the victim earlier this year of a car break-in. Her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place (actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles) and I stepped away for a minute,” she shared in an Instagram Live video today. “And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it.” Lost in the theft was a 200-page book she was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29.  The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack.  Yellowstone and Tulsa King premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount.   More from DeadlineViaplay Sets UK Launch Date; Cambodia Oscars Entry; 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Drama Sells; Fifth Season Format; 'That's My Jam' Spreads; Antenna Studios Drama -- Global BriefsParamount+ Sets Launch Dates For France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland'Tulsa King': Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone DramaBest of DeadlinePhoto Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'50 Halloween-Themed TV Episodes: Classics From The '50s To Now
‘House Of The Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online

Some fans of House of the Dragon couldn’t wait until Sunday to see what happens: a copy of the season finale has already leaked online, Deadline has confirmed. “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites,” according to an HBO spokesperson. “It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version...
Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
ALASKA STATE
‘RHOA’ Alum Claudia Jordan Shuts Down Meghan Markle Claims ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Treated Models Like Bimbos

Claudia Jordan, former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, is opening up about her own experience on the Deal or No Deal set after Meghan Markle claimed they treated her like a bimbo. “For clarity — yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Jordan shared on her Instagram Stories. In a second post she continued, “And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Sends Selma Blair An Emotional Message Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her friend Selma Blair after her shocking exit announcement on Dancing with the Stars. Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and cited health concerns for leaving the Disney+ competition series. On social media, Gellar paid tribute to Blair with an heartfelt message for the enormous effort she made to showcase her dance skills. “Long before [Dancing with the Stars] I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you),” Gellar shared on Instagram. “You make the rest of us believe that...
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere

Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Report Of FBI Search On Home Of ABC News Producer Draws Response From Attorney, Questions About Investigation

A report on an FBI search last spring at the home of then-ABC News producer and reporter James Gordon Meek has generated a response from his attorney and lingering questions over the nature of the investigation. According to the network, Meek, a military and national security investigative reporter who produced Hulu’s 3212 Unredacted last year, “resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months.” According to a report in our sister publication Rolling Stone, Meek’s exit came after an April 27 raid of his apartment in Arlington, VA. Meek has not been charged, but a magistrate judge signed off on...
Jen Shah‘s Reunion Appearance On ’The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Is In Question After Guilty Plea

There were many revelations made during BravoCon and one of the most noteworthy was the one Andy Cohen made about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah. The Bravo star pled guilty to fraud earlier this year and it is what shut her out of the convention this weekend in New York City. “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” Cohen said during the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon. Season 3 of RHOSLC recently started airing on the cable network and a question that many...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Gives Full-Season Orders To ‘East New York’, ‘Fire Country’ & ‘So Help Me Todd’

CBS has given full-season orders to its rookie dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. “CBS is off to a tremendous start this season, said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement Wednesdy. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week. We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life. Additional kudos to...
NEW YORK STATE
Netflix Adds “Fictional” Disclaimer To ‘The Crown’ Season Five Trailer Following Backlash

Netflix has added a disclaimer to the description for its latest The Crown trailer following a difficult couple of weeks for the royal series. In the YouTube description below the video for the fifth season trailer, Netflix states: “inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign” . None of the previous trailers included this disclaimer, instead going straight into a description of the season. The move comes after two years of lobbying from certain circles including former Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who said in late 2020...
Dame Judi Dench Makes Royal Fuss Over ‘The Crown’, Calling Netflix Hit “Crude Sensationalism”

Judi Dench might be a Dame, and she’s portrayed real-life queens of England in several films, but she apparently isn’t a big fan of The Crown. In a blistering open letter to UK’s The Times, the iconic actress calls out the Netflix hit series for presenting “an inaccurate and hurtful account of history,” and urges the streamer to add a disclaimer at the start of each episode describing the show as a “fictionalised drama.”
Chad Stahelski And Leigh Dana Jackson Board ‘Black Samurai’ Feature Adaptation At Netflix

Netflix is moving forward with its feature film adaptation of the popular Black Samurai novels as it has tapped Chad Stahelski to direct and Leigh Dana Jackson to adapt. Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment as well as John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures. The Black Samurai novels are a series of books by famed thriller writer Marc Olden revolving around the character Robert Sand, an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts and becomes the Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop...
Deadline

