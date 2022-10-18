Cory James Weston opened up about his late wife Sara Lee, the former Tough Enough winner, WWE wrestler, and ex grappler who died at age 30 on Oct. 5. Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21, the athlete penned a heartfelt message to his late partner alongside a gorgeous photo of the couple. “Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you,” he began. “I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth.”

