Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
‘Ticket to Paradise’ gets mileage out of its George Clooney-Julia Roberts pairing
Think of “Ticket to Paradise” like a postcard of beautiful people having fun in a beautiful place and you’ll get along just fine. Giving it much more thought than that won’t help this rom-com vehicle for George Clooney and Julia Roberts, although the “com” part proves a trifle deficient in a movie that’s significantly better when it’s sweet than salty.
WWE Star Sara Lee’s Husband Posts Heartbreaking Tribute Following Her Death At Age 30: ‘You Were An Angel’
Cory James Weston opened up about his late wife Sara Lee, the former Tough Enough winner, WWE wrestler, and ex grappler who died at age 30 on Oct. 5. Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21, the athlete penned a heartfelt message to his late partner alongside a gorgeous photo of the couple. “Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you,” he began. “I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth.”
‘The Watcher’: Residents near the real home are over it
Netflix’s limited series “The Watcher” has people flocking to the neighborhood to see the real home and some residents are not happy about it. According to NJ.com, visitors are coming from far and wide to check out the house that inspired the series in Westfield, New Jersey.
Christina Aguilera releases powerful new version of ‘Beautiful’ music video
A lot has changed about the world in the last 20 years, but Christina Aguilera still thinks you’re beautiful, despite what social media sometimes tells us. The singer on Wednesday released an updated version of her “Beautiful” music video that specifically takes aim at the messages often delivered through social media that have negative effects on our body image and mental health.
‘Black Adam’ tries to launch Dwayne Johnson’s antihero into the DC Universe
“Black Adam” features a protagonist of almost unlimited power, which only makes its puny script more conspicuous. Dwayne Johnson is saddled by a very limited range of expression as the ancient mystical being featured in DC’s latest superhero epic, a film that isn’t nearly as cool as its poster, while highlighting the inherent challenge of building stories around antiheroes.
James Corden breaks his silence about that restaurant ban
When it comes to all that drama surrounding being temporarily banned from a famous New York City restaurant, James Corden finds it all “so silly.”. In an interview with the New York Times to promote his forthcoming Amazon series “Mammals,” Corden commented on another patron at the restaurant where he was dining with the Times reporter having words with her server about not liking her eggs.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ doesn’t pass the test for franchise building
Although immersed in fantasy, “The School for Good and Evil” gets lost in a nether realm somewhere between Disney Channel fare like “Descendants” and more epic theatricals like Harry Potter. The latest attempt to rewrite fairy tales thus squanders plenty of big-name assets, a popular book series and Netflix’s loot on what plays like a remedial course in franchise building.
